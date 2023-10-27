Daily Stock News
The new House speaker has an oppositional record with cannabis. Here are two reasons that won’t torpedo cannabis stocks.
Just one year-end trade could net you a quick 12.4%, beating what the S&P 500 has done all year. Here’s how it works.
Bulls looking for signs of a rebound off October lows have been pointing to contrarian indicators, but what does it mean when a stock is oversold?
Megatrends can make good stocks great and great stocks phenomenal, and the aging population is the granddaddy of all megatrends.
Higher bond yields and a stronger dollar have tamped down the performance of the yellow metal, but recent developments point to a short-term opportunity in gold.
Even otherwise well-reasoning investors can fall victim to this common investing mistake. Rethinking how you assign “value” to an investment can help you avoid it.
Cannabis stocks have given back some gains from the recent rescheduling rally, but there are still powerful catalysts ahead that could drive the sector higher.
Modern warfare is rapidly evolving beyond the scope of legacy defense companies. This small-cap defense stock is poised to benefit.
America is often called the breadbasket of the world, and these two food stocks can help ensure it remains a food superpower for years to come.
You don’t have to wait for the next major leg up in the market to spot the new leading growth stocks. There are ways to identify them now. Here’s how.
After a rocky year, let’s look ahead to bigger and brighter things. Like when we might get Dow 40,000, S&P 5,000 and Nasdaq 20,000.
Warren Buffett made one successful investment after another. These seven guidelines will help you to invest like Warren Buffett.
The FAANGs are the biggest growth stocks on the market today. What are the companies most likely to be the next FAANG stocks?
Lululemon is the fastest growing sports apparel company. Is it a better buy than Nike? Let’s break down Nike stock vs. Lululemon stock.
