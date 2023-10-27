Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Daily Stock News

Today’s Featured Story
stocking feet on a paddleboat in cannabis socks, representing cannabis stocks calmly navigating the new House Speaker
Cannabis Stocks
2 Reasons the New House Speaker Won’t Torpedo Cannabis Stocks
The new House speaker has an oppositional record with cannabis. Here are two reasons that won’t torpedo cannabis stocks.
October 27, 2023
 · 
Michael Brush
Other Featured Stories
year-end-trade-to-close-out-2023-cranes-hauling-away-3-with-silhoutte-workers
Options Trading
Make 12.4% With 1 Year-End Trade
Just one year-end trade could net you a quick 12.4%, beating what the S&P 500 has done all year. Here’s how it works.
October 26, 2023
 · 
Andy Crowder
red-arrow-crashing-through-floor-signifying-a-stock-is-oversold-but-what-does-it-mean
How To Invest
What Does It Mean When a Stock Is “Oversold”?
Bulls looking for signs of a rebound off October lows have been pointing to contrarian indicators, but what does it mean when a stock is oversold?
October 25, 2023
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Mid-adult woman helps her senior adult friend, home healthcare, aging megatrend, senior care
Dividend Stocks
3 Stocks to Bank on the Aging Megatrend
Megatrends can make good stocks great and great stocks phenomenal, and the aging population is the granddaddy of all megatrends.
October 24, 2023
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
gold-stock-chart-short-term-opportunity-gold
Stock Market
A Short-Term Opportunity in Gold
Higher bond yields and a stronger dollar have tamped down the performance of the yellow metal, but recent developments point to a short-term opportunity in gold.
October 23, 2023
 · 
Clif Droke
Piggy Bank in front of blurred image of a man that failed to avoid this common investing mistake
How To Invest
Avoid This Common Investing Mistake to Improve Your Results
Even otherwise well-reasoning investors can fall victim to this common investing mistake. Rethinking how you assign “value” to an investment can help you avoid it.
October 20, 2023
 · 
Bruce Kaser
Marijuana Cash Cannabis Stocks
Cannabis Stocks
Cannabis Stocks Retrace with Catalysts Ahead
Cannabis stocks have given back some gains from the recent rescheduling rally, but there are still powerful catalysts ahead that could drive the sector higher.
October 19, 2023
 · 
Michael Brush
A miniature tank on U.S. dollar bills representing small-cap defense stocks.
Value Stocks
A Small-Cap Defense Stock for the New Era of Warfare
Modern warfare is rapidly evolving beyond the scope of legacy defense companies. This small-cap defense stock is poised to benefit.
October 18, 2023
 · 
Bruce Kaser
Solar Energy Panels Wheat Field
Stock Market
2 Food Stocks That Could Keep America a Food Superpower
America is often called the breadbasket of the world, and these two food stocks can help ensure it remains a food superpower for years to come.
October 17, 2023
 · 
Carl Delfeld
book-reading-growing-money
Growth Stocks
How to Spot Leading Growth Stocks Before the Next Market Rally
You don’t have to wait for the next major leg up in the market to spot the new leading growth stocks. There are ways to identify them now. Here’s how.
October 12, 2023
 · 
Mike Cintolo
Trending Stories
Stock Growth Ball in Hand Glow Magic
Stock Market
How Long Until Dow 40,000, S&P 5,000, and Nasdaq 20,000?
After a rocky year, let’s look ahead to bigger and brighter things. Like when we might get Dow 40,000, S&P 5,000 and Nasdaq 20,000.
October 18, 2023
 · 
Chris Preston
Warren Buffet
Value Stocks
Warren Buffett’s Seven Value Investing Guidelines
Warren Buffett made one successful investment after another. These seven guidelines will help you to invest like Warren Buffett.
October 27, 2023
 · 
Cabot Value Team
Apple AAPL Logo
Growth Stocks
3 Candidates to be the Next FAANG Stocks
The FAANGs are the biggest growth stocks on the market today. What are the companies most likely to be the next FAANG stocks?
October 26, 2023
 · 
Chris Preston
Nike-stock-vs-Lululemon
Growth Stocks
Nike Stock vs. Lululemon Stock: Which is the Better Sports Apparel Buy?
Lululemon is the fastest growing sports apparel company. Is it a better buy than Nike? Let’s break down Nike stock vs. Lululemon stock.
October 24, 2023
 · 
Chris Preston
