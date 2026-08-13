Daily Stock News
Today’s Featured Story
Cannabis consumers are about to see a dramatic change in the marketplace, and company CEOs believe it could be a significant boost to cannabis stocks.
Other Featured Stories
IPOs are a great place to look for new leadership, and Cerebras (CBRS) and SpaceX (SPCX) are showing signs of bottoming out after big post-IPO declines.
A simple 8-step review can help you keep your investments aligned with your current needs and goals, market conditions, and tax picture.
The collapse of highly leveraged hedge fund Situational Awareness was a portfolio-boosting shot of adrenaline for Citadel—and it’s an important lesson about leverage.
The AI trade is regaining momentum as investors focus on companies that can monetize infrastructure spending, and Broadcom and Oracle have significant upside because of it.
SpaceX just reported its first quarter of earnings since coming public, and it should serve as a warning to the investors paying stratospheric prices for shares.
Earnings are booming across the market, and these three stocks all look strong and boast impressive earnings growth themselves.
As evidenced by the current state of global conflict, the age of rockets, missiles and drones is upon us. Here’s how to invest in the technologies reshaping the battlefield.
Patience, dividend reinvestment, and discipline turned Grace Groner’s $180 investment into $7 million over the course of decades. Here’s her story.
Psychedelics stocks have moved much higher this year on the back of two powerful tailwinds. Here’s what you need to know about the novel therapies and how to profit from them.
Trending Stories
The stock market performance under Donald Trump was strong. But history says investors favor a Democrat in the White House.
Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) are two of the heaviest hitters in investment banking, but which is the better investment as M&A and IPOs ramp surge in 2026?
We at Cabot Wealth have had great success over the years using the following three simple-yet-proven stock picking criteria.
More than 75% of the S&P 500 pays a dividend these days. Here are the 10 highest-paying dividend stocks in the index.
Cabot Analysts
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Chief Investment Strategist and Chief Analyst, Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader
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Editor in Chief and Chief Analyst of Cabot Stock of the Week and Cabot Value Investor
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Chief Analyst, Cabot Options Trader, Cabot Options Trader Pro and Cabot Profit Booster
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Chief Analyst, Cabot Dividend Investor, Cabot Income Advisor and Cabot Retirement Club
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Senior Analyst and Editor, Cabot Wealth Daily
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Chief Analyst, Cabot Turnaround Letter
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Chief Analyst, Cabot Cannabis Investor
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Chief Analyst, Cabot Money Club
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Chief Analyst, Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and Cabot Early Opportunities
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Chief Analyst, Cabot Explorer
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President and Publisher