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Daily Stock News

Today’s Featured Story
Cannabis leaf with upward sloping arrow signifying a strong start to 2024 for cannabis stocks
Cannabis Stocks
This Big Upcoming Change for Consumers Could Boost Cannabis Stocks
Cannabis consumers are about to see a dramatic change in the marketplace, and company CEOs believe it could be a significant boost to cannabis stocks.
August 13, 2026
 · 
Michael Brush
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Other Featured Stories
Red Arrow Stock Crash
Growth Stocks
Have Cerebras (CBRS) and SpaceX (SPCX) Hit Bottom?
IPOs are a great place to look for new leadership, and Cerebras (CBRS) and SpaceX (SPCX) are showing signs of bottoming out after big post-IPO declines.
August 12, 2026
 · 
Mike Cintolo
iStock-1181024482-financial-checkup-paperwork-calculator-stethoscope
How To Invest
A Summer Financial Checkup Is an Investing Best Practice
A simple 8-step review can help you keep your investments aligned with your current needs and goals, market conditions, and tax picture.
August 11, 2026
 · 
Ed Coburn
Hedge fund trader or business man holding laptop with a stock market graph, trading analysis
Stock Market
Hedge Fund Intrigue: Situational Awareness’s Pain was Citadel’s Gain
The collapse of highly leveraged hedge fund Situational Awareness was a portfolio-boosting shot of adrenaline for Citadel—and it’s an important lesson about leverage.
August 10, 2026
 · 
Jacob Mintz
Artificial Intelligence and neural engine core. AI chat network concept futuristic background. AI Chatbot evolution and productivity. Futuristic AI Chat icon in world of technological progress and innovation
Tech Stocks
The AI Trade Is Back: Two Stocks with Major Upside Potential
The AI trade is regaining momentum as investors focus on companies that can monetize infrastructure spending, and Broadcom and Oracle have significant upside because of it.
August 7, 2026
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
SpaceX headquarters
Growth Stocks
SpaceX’s (SPCX) Earnings Show They Are Who We Thought They Were
SpaceX just reported its first quarter of earnings since coming public, and it should serve as a warning to the investors paying stratospheric prices for shares.
August 6, 2026
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Stock market boom, financial gains, safe investment concept. Green arrow soaring over financial figures. Digital 3D render.
Stock Market
3 Stocks for the Earnings Boom
Earnings are booming across the market, and these three stocks all look strong and boast impressive earnings growth themselves.
August 5, 2026
 · 
Nancy Zambell
iStock-1204932341-reaper-drone
Stock Market
Rocket, Missile, and Drone Stocks
As evidenced by the current state of global conflict, the age of rockets, missiles and drones is upon us. Here’s how to invest in the technologies reshaping the battlefield.
August 4, 2026
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Grace Groner.jpg
How To Invest
The Power of Compounding: The Amazing Grace Groner Story
Patience, dividend reinvestment, and discipline turned Grace Groner’s $180 investment into $7 million over the course of decades. Here’s her story.
August 3, 2026
 · 
Ed Coburn
iStock-1307847815-medical-researcher-holding-flask-in-front-of-numbers-colorful-background
Growth Stocks
Psychedelics Stocks Surge on New Tailwinds
Psychedelics stocks have moved much higher this year on the back of two powerful tailwinds. Here’s what you need to know about the novel therapies and how to profit from them.
July 31, 2026
 · 
Michael Brush
Trending Stories
White House Washington
Stock Market
Stock Market Performance By U.S. President: Which Party Gets Better Returns?
The stock market performance under Donald Trump was strong. But history says investors favor a Democrat in the White House.
August 7, 2026
 · 
Chris Preston
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bank-building.jpg
Stock Market
Goldman Sachs (GS) vs. Morgan Stanley (MS): The Battle of the Investment Banking Heavyweights
Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) are two of the heaviest hitters in investment banking, but which is the better investment as M&A and IPOs ramp surge in 2026?
August 10, 2026
 · 
Brad Simmerman
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Finance Calculator Pen Glasses Stock Market
Stock Market
3 Stock Picking Criteria Every Investor Should Use
We at Cabot Wealth have had great success over the years using the following three simple-yet-proven stock picking criteria.
August 12, 2026
 · 
Mike Cintolo
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Dividend Stock
Dividend Stocks
The 10 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500
More than 75% of the S&P 500 pays a dividend these days. Here are the 10 highest-paying dividend stocks in the index.
August 13, 2026
 · 
Clif Droke
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Cabot Analysts