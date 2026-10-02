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jacob-mintz

Jacob Mintz

Jacob Mintz, Chief Analyst, Cabot Options Trader , Cabot Options Trader Pro, Cabot Options Trader Essentials and Cabot Profit Booster

Jacob Mintz is a professional options trader and editor of Cabot Options Trader. Using his proprietary options scans, Jacob creates and manages positions in equities based on unusual option activity and risk/reward.

Jacob developed his proprietary system during his years as an options market maker on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange, where he ran several trading crowds for nearly 10 years.

After a successful career on the trading floor Jacob was tasked with setting up a trading desk at a top-tier options trading company, trading against the most sophisticated hedge funds and institutions in the world.

Today Jacob trades for himself, coaches and teaches about options trading, and runs our Cabot Options Trader, Cabot Options Trader Pro and Cabot Profit Booster advisories. Jacob lives in North Carolina with his wife and two kids who keep him very busy with their sports and social calendars.

Recent Articles by the Author
Hedge fund trader or business man holding laptop with a stock market graph, trading analysis
Options Trading
How Options Market Making Has Changed
October 2, 2026
 · 
Jacob Mintz
options-strategy-protect-your-profits-arrow-up-digital-bar-chart.jpg
Options Trading
3 Simple Options Strategies to Hedge Your Portfolio
September 28, 2026
 · 
Jacob Mintz
Options-Trading-for-beginners.jpg
Options Trading
Options Trading for Beginners: 2 Strategies to Use for Your First Trade
September 23, 2026
 · 
Jacob Mintz
Roulette Gambling
Options Trading
Why Weekly Options Are Like Gambling
September 17, 2026
 · 
Jacob Mintz
green and red dollar signs, one hand making money trading options, who's losing money.jpg
Options Trading
If We’re Making Money Trading Options, Who Is Losing?
September 11, 2026
 · 
Jacob Mintz
Green bull silhouette with candlestick charts, up arrows, upward trend line signifying bullish options activity
Options Trading
How I Track Bullish Option Activity
September 9, 2026
 · 
Jacob Mintz