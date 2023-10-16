Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Advanced Trading Strategies for Big Profits in Any Market
Cabot Options Trader Pro
Week of October 16, 2023
Not surprisingly this past week had many ups and downs, as the market responded well to bad news early in the week and then gave up some of those gains on Friday. By week’s end the S&P 500 had gained 0.46%, the Dow had risen by 0.79% and the Nasdaq had fallen marginally.
October 16, 2023
Cabot Options Trader Pro
Week of October 9, 2023
October 9, 2023
Cabot Options Trader Pro
Week of October 2, 2023
October 2, 2023
Cabot Options Trader Pro
Week of September 25, 2023
September 25, 2023

DateDescription
10/11/23Sell a Third of Existing Position: Sell a Third of your Nutanix (NTNX) April 37.5 Calls for $5.30 or more
10/10/23Buy the Nutanix (NTNX) April 37.5 Calls (exp. 4/19/2024) for $5 or less
10/3/23Sell a Third of Existing Position: Sell a Third of Your Financials ETF (XLF) March 33 Puts for $1.65 or More
9/21/23Sell your SHOP January 62/90 Bull Call Spread
9/21/23Sell your FCX January 44 Calls
9/21/23Buy the Li Auto (LI) June 40 Calls (exp. 6/21/2024) for $8 or less
9/19/21Adjust Existing Position: Against Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Stock Position, Sell the October 15.5 Calls (exp. 10/20) for $0.20 or more
9/15/23Sell a Third of Existing Position: Sell a Third of Your CCJ March 40 Calls for $5.35 or more
9/14/23Buy the Cameco (CCJ) March 40 Calls (exp. 3/15/2024) for $5 or less
9/8/23Covered Call/Buy-Write: Buy Freshworks (FRSH) Stock and Sell the October 22.5 Call (exp. 10/20) for a net price of $21.60 or less
8/29/23Buy the TJX (TJX) April 92.5 Calls (exp. 4/19/2024) for $7.25 or less
Open Positions
PositionDate OpenedCurrent Net Price
Puts and Calls
Buy Call NTNX

10/10/23

4.46

Buy Call LI

9/21/23

7.55

Buy Call CCJ

9/14/23

4.45

Buy Call TJX

8/29/23

6.60

Buy Put XLF

8/22/23

1.42

Buy Call INTC

6/28/23

3.74

Buy Put QQQ

6/16/23

17.87

Spreads
Bull Call Spread XLE

7/12/23

4.59

Bull Call Spread DKNG

5/24/23

3.49

Bull Call Spread UBER

5/10/23

3.25

Covered Call Writes
FRSH Covered Call

9/8/23

21.28

CLF Covered Call

4/6/23

14.68
Options Strategy
Options Terminology
Options trading has its own vernacular. To know how to do it, you need to know what every options term means. Here are some of the basics.
January 21, 2022
Top Options Strategies
Want to know how the big institutional investors use options? Here is an example of how one trader spent $132 million on three technology stocks.
July 11, 2018
Guide to Executing Cabot Options Trader Strategies
This guide will help you execute the three types of options strategies recommended in Cabot Options Trader: Buying puts and calls, covered call writing and spreads.
January 1, 2016
Guide to Options Trading — Pro Version
Guide to Options Trading — Pro Version
January 1, 2016

Options Education
Options Market Projection for Apple (AAPL) Earnings
From the questions I receive, I’m aware that a decent percentage of my subscribers have stock and/or options positions in a handful of stocks, including Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB) and Alibaba (BABA).
September 19, 2022
Options Education – Long Straddle
Worried about another market correction? This bit of options education should help you learn how to hedge your portfolio using puts.
October 10, 2019
Options Education – How to Choose Which Call to Sell When Executing a Buy-Write/Covered Call
Options education is one of my main goals for Cabot Options Trader subscribers. And here are three important lessons I’ve been telling people lately.
July 11, 2019
Options Education: How to Choose an Expiration and Strike to Buy
Options education is one of my main goals for Cabot Options Trader subscribers. And here are three important lessons I’ve been telling people lately.
July 9, 2019

