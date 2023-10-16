Cabot Options Trader Pro

Issues
Not surprisingly this past week had many ups and downs, as the market responded well to bad news early in the week and then gave up some of those gains on Friday. By week’s end the S&P 500 had gained 0.46%, the Dow had risen by 0.79% and the Nasdaq had fallen marginally.
Recent Alerts
Open Positions
|Position
|Date Opened
|Current Net Price
|Puts and Calls
|Buy Call NTNX
10/10/23
4.46
|Buy Call LI
9/21/23
7.55
|Buy Call CCJ
9/14/23
4.45
|Buy Call TJX
8/29/23
6.60
|Buy Put XLF
8/22/23
1.42
|Buy Call INTC
6/28/23
3.74
|Buy Put QQQ
6/16/23
17.87
|Spreads
|Bull Call Spread XLE
7/12/23
4.59
|Bull Call Spread DKNG
5/24/23
3.49
|Bull Call Spread UBER
5/10/23
3.25
|Covered Call Writes
|FRSH Covered Call
9/8/23
21.28
|CLF Covered Call
4/6/23
14.68
Options Strategy
Options trading has its own vernacular. To know how to do it, you need to know what every options term means. Here are some of the basics.
Want to know how the big institutional investors use options? Here is an example of how one trader spent $132 million on three technology stocks.
This guide will help you execute the three types of options strategies recommended in Cabot Options Trader: Buying puts and calls, covered call writing and spreads.
Options Education
From the questions I receive, I’m aware that a decent percentage of my subscribers have stock and/or options positions in a handful of stocks, including Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB) and Alibaba (BABA).
Worried about another market correction? This bit of options education should help you learn how to hedge your portfolio using puts.
Options education is one of my main goals for Cabot Options Trader subscribers. And here are three important lessons I’ve been telling people lately.
