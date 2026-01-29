About Cabot Wealth Network

Since 1970, Cabot Wealth Network has been a trusted independent source of research, insights and recommendations for individuals striving to take control of their investments and find the best stocks, serving hundreds of thousands of investors and investment professionals around the world.

Through up markets and down, Cabot has stood by its customers, providing guidance on what to buy, when to sell, when to take profits, when to be fully invested and when to move to cash. While our analysts watch all investing developments, we do not rush into every new fad and trend in the market, preferring to look for solid, above-average returns with the fundamental and technical analysis to indicate below-average risk.

Cabot employees take pride in providing our customers with intelligent investment advice and timely, personal service without the hype and fabricated claims so prevalent in the market.

Cabot is a member of the American Association of Individual Investors, the Better Business Bureau, and the Salem Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in historic Salem, Massachusetts. Cabot takes its name from one of Salem’s most prominent and influential citizens, John Cabot, a maritime, mercantile and finance pioneer who took global trade to a new level, helping many amass great wealth.

Cabot Wealth Network is an investment research and financial publishing company. We are not a wealth management or financial planning firm.