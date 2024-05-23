Cabot Explorer

Issues
Going back to 1960, nearly 85% of the cumulative total return of the S&P 500 Index can be attributed to reinvested dividends. And that’s why today we’re adding a new high-yield fund to the portfolio that gives us exposure to fast-growing overseas markets.
Updates
Major indexes are at all-time highs as data indicated inflation retreated a bit. And many of our positions are soaring.
That includes new addition Neo Performance (NOPMF), whose shares were up 17% during the stock’s first week as an Explorer recommendation as the company reported a swing to profitability. It wasn’t our only holding to post double-digit performance last week.
Details inside.
Alerts
MP Materials (MP), a rare earths mine and processor, is down about 11% this morning.