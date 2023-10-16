Issues
Not surprisingly this past week had many ups and downs, as the market responded well to bad news early in the week and then gave up some of those gains on Friday. By week’s end the S&P 500 had gained 0.46%, the Dow had risen by 0.79% and the Nasdaq had fallen marginally.
Recent Alerts
Open Positions
|Position
|Date Opened
|Current Net Price
|Puts and Calls
|Buy Call NTNX
10/10/23
4.46
|Buy Call LI
9/21/22
7.55
|Buy Call CCJ
9/14/23
4.45
|Buy Call TJX
8/29/23
6.60
|Buy Put XLF
8/22/23
1.42
|Buy Call XLE
7/12/23
5.55
|Buy Call INTC
6/28/23
3.74
|Buy Put QQQ
6/16/23
17.87
|Buy Call DKNG
5/24/23
4.25
|Buy Call UBER
5/10/23
5.02
|Covered Call Writes
|FRSH Covered Call
9/8/23
21.28
|CLF Covered Call
4/6/23
14.68
Options Strategy
This guide will help you execute the options strategies recommended in Cabot Options Trader.
Options trading has its own vernacular. To know how to do it, you need to know what every options term means. Here are some of the basics.
Want to know how the big institutional investors use options? Here is an example of how one trader spent $132 million on three technology stocks.
A subscriber recently asked me if I keep a journal of my trades. Many traders keep journals so they can look back at their trades and evaluate what they did right and what they did wrong.
Options Education
Bitcoin and crypto- related securities have been the talk of the trading world for weeks as the value of these new digital currencies have skyrocketed. And with the value of the coins’ rise, there’s been massive moves in the share prices of companies that are involved.
In a Bull Risk Reversal, the investor buys the call and sells the put. It’s an ultra-bullish position as buying a call is a bullish position, and so is selling a put.
A bull risk reversal trade brought Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) to Jacob’s attention back in June. Bull risk reversals are a favorite tool for hedge funds and are just about the most bullish trade you can execute using options because both components of the trade are bullish.