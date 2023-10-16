Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Subscribe
Options Trader
Basic Strategies for Big Profits in Any Market
Issues
COT_Issue_10-16-23.png
Cabot Options Trader
Week of October 16, 2023
Not surprisingly this past week had many ups and downs, as the market responded well to bad news early in the week and then gave up some of those gains on Friday. By week’s end the S&P 500 had gained 0.46%, the Dow had risen by 0.79% and the Nasdaq had fallen marginally.
October 16, 2023
View Full Issue
Cabot Options Trader
Week of October 9, 2023
October 9, 2023
Cabot Options Trader
Week of October 2, 2023
October 2, 2023
Cabot Options Trader
Week of September 25, 2023
September 25, 2023

View All
Recent Alerts
DateDescription
10/11/23Sell a Third of Existing Position: Sell a Third of your Nutanix (NTNX) April 37.5 Calls for $5.30 or more
10/10/23Buy the Nutanix (NTNX) April 37.5 Calls (exp. 4/19/2024) for $5 or less
10/3/23Sell a Third of Existing Position: Sell a Third of Your Financials ETF (XLF) March 33 Puts for $1.65 or More
9/21/23Sell your SHOP January 62 Calls
9/21/23Sell your FCX January 44 Calls
9/21/23Buy the Li Auto (LI) June 40 Calls (exp. 6/21/2024) for $8 or less
9/19/23Adjust Existing Position: Against Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Stock Position, Sell the October 15.5 Calls (exp. 10/20) for $0.20 or more
9/15/23Sell a Third of Existing Position: Sell a Third of Your CCJ March 40 Calls for $5.35 or more
9/14/23Buy the Cameco (CCJ) March 40 Calls (exp. 3/15/2024) for $5 or less
9/8/23Covered Call/Buy-Write: Buy Freshworks (FRSH) Stock and Sell the October 22.5 Call (exp. 10/20) for a net price of $21.60 or less
Open Positions
PositionDate OpenedCurrent Net Price
Puts and Calls
Buy Call NTNX

10/10/23

4.46

Buy Call LI

9/21/22

7.55

Buy Call CCJ

9/14/23

4.45

Buy Call TJX

8/29/23

6.60

Buy Put XLF

8/22/23

1.42

Buy Call XLE

7/12/23

5.55

Buy Call INTC

6/28/23

3.74

Buy Put QQQ

6/16/23

17.87

Buy Call DKNG

5/24/23

4.25

Buy Call UBER

5/10/23

5.02

Covered Call Writes
FRSH Covered Call

9/8/23

21.28

CLF Covered Call

4/6/23

14.68
Options Strategy
Guide to Executing Cabot Options Trader Strategies
This guide will help you execute the options strategies recommended in Cabot Options Trader.
January 1, 2016
Options Terminology
Options trading has its own vernacular. To know how to do it, you need to know what every options term means. Here are some of the basics.
January 21, 2022
Top Options Strategies
Want to know how the big institutional investors use options? Here is an example of how one trader spent $132 million on three technology stocks.
July 11, 2018
On the Value of Evaluating Your Trades
A subscriber recently asked me if I keep a journal of my trades. Many traders keep journals so they can look back at their trades and evaluate what they did right and what they did wrong.
May 15, 2017

View Options Strategy Archive
Options Education
Bitcoin and Puts
Bitcoin and crypto- related securities have been the talk of the trading world for weeks as the value of these new digital currencies have skyrocketed. And with the value of the coins’ rise, there’s been massive moves in the share prices of companies that are involved.
December 19, 2017
Bull Risk Reversal
In a Bull Risk Reversal, the investor buys the call and sells the put. It’s an ultra-bullish position as buying a call is a bullish position, and so is selling a put.
January 8, 2015
Bull Risk Reversals
A bull risk reversal trade brought Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) to Jacob’s attention back in June. Bull risk reversals are a favorite tool for hedge funds and are just about the most bullish trade you can execute using options because both components of the trade are bullish.
July 25, 2017
Buy-Writes vs. Naked Puts
Buy-Writes vs. Naked Puts
March 16, 2016

View Options Education Archive
