Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe

Options Trading

Options trading, once a highly specialized niche reserved for Wall Street experts, has exploded into the mainstream with the rise of online trading.

Now, regular investors can take advantage of the leverage afforded by using call and put contracts, spreads and straddles to hedge risk and amplify their gains. But before you can start, you need to understand the fundamentals of the options market.

A long option is a contract giving you the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell a specific security at a specific price over a specific period of time. After that period of time has elapsed (the option’s “expiration”), the option ceases to exist.

A short option contract (where you sell a call or a put) is more akin to selling insurance, where you collect premium in exchange for taking on the obligation to buy or sell shares at the strike price for a fixed period of time.

A long call option gives you the right to buy the security.

A long put option gives you the right to sell the security.

There are numerous types of options trades. Depending on which method you choose, options trading can be used to hedge a portfolio, create yield or gain significant market exposure and returns with little capital risk.

Options contracts typically represent 100 shares of the underlying stock or ETF. So, if you exercise a call, you’re buying 100 shares of the underlying stock; if you exercise a put, you are selling the underlying 100 shares at a stated price—known as the “strike price.”

However, most options contracts are never exercised, with traders generally preferring to sell the contract prior to expiration at either a gain or a loss depending on the performance of the underlying asset.

While there are a variety of option trading terms that are unique to this type of investment, here are a few that can help you learn more:

Options Premium: This is also known as the options “price.” The potential loss for the holder of an option is limited to the premium paid for the contract. On the other hand, the initial premium can offset potential losses or generate income for the seller of the option.

Time Decay: All options are wasting assets whose time value erodes by expiration—and that erosion is called “time decay.” The more time remaining until expiration day, the higher the premium will be. That’s because the longer an option’s life, the greater the possibility that the underlying share price will move to make the option in the money.

Implied Volatility: If the market becomes volatile, or if volatility is expected, implied volatility will rise, thereby increasing options prices. Conversely, low market volatility lowers options prices. The Chicago Board of Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX)—a.k.a. the investor “fear gauge”—is the best way to measure near-term volatility in the S&P 500. It represents the market’s volatility expectations over the next 30 days.

Want to learn more? Let our options expert Jacob Mintz explain more about options basics, and his own personal options strategies. Jacob runs three options services for Cabot Wealth Network: Cabot Options Trader, catered to options beginners; Cabot Options Trader Pro, for more experienced options traders; and Cabot Profit Booster, which trades covered calls on one momentum stock each weed recommended by our resident growth investing expert Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Top Ten Trader advisory.

Jacob carefully assesses the risk and reward of each one of his options trades. When he buys options, he risks pennies to make dollars. When he sells options, he does so with defined risk to avoid big losses. Sometimes Jacob uses conservative options strategies to hit singles; other times he uses more aggressive strategies to try to hit home runs.

Despite its growing popularity, options trading remains widely misunderstood by the investing public. We encourage you to read and learn more, and, if you’re ready, to take advantage of the expert guidance of Cabot’s options services.
Options Trading Post Archives
Free-money
Options Trading
How to Use Options to Increase Your Yield
Two options trading strategies can help any investor create yield that far exceeds traditional avenues: Covered Calls and Writing Puts.
July 5, 2024
 · 
Jacob Mintz
Learn More
Financial Activity Monitor
Options Trading
Unusual Options Activity Scanner: Uncover What Big Hedge Funds Are Doing
Using my unusual option activity scanner to identify how sophisticated hedge funds are trading is a powerful tool for identifying trends.
July 2, 2024
 · 
Jacob Mintz
Learn More
Options Trading
Options Trading
Answering Your Options Trading Questions
Options trading can often be dismissed as too risky or too confusing. But it’s time to expose some of the five biggest options trading myths.
June 17, 2024
 · 
Jacob Mintz
Learn More
Roulette Gambling
Options Trading
Why the Martingale Strategy Should Not Apply to Stock Trading
Gamblers may be familiar with the Martingale strategy of doubling down on losing bets. But that can be a dangerous investing approach.
June 12, 2024
 · 
Jacob Mintz
Learn More
dividend-aristocrats-poor-mans-covered-calls
Options Trading
How to Write Covered Call Options
Writing covered call options is a great way to boost your yield on stocks you already own, and involves a lot less risk than most investors think.
June 11, 2024
 · 
Jacob Mintz
Learn More
time counter digital display 00:00 representing 0DTE options or 0-day-to-expiration options
Options Trading
1 Hidden Risk of 0DTE Options
0DTE options, or 0-days-to-expiration options, are highly risky, but if you’re planning on trading them there’s one risk you may not be considering.
June 4, 2024
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Learn More
Hedge Hedgehog
Options Trading
How Hedge Funds Use Options to Gain Leverage
Want to know how the big institutional investors use options? Here is an example of how one trader spent $132 million on three tech stocks.
May 23, 2024
 · 
Jacob Mintz
Learn More
Financial Activity Monitor
Options Trading
How to Find Winning Stocks via Unusual Options Activity
Identifying unusual options activity can be a key to unlocking big gains in stocks that the big hedge funds are about to pour into.
May 22, 2024
 · 
Jacob Mintz
Learn More
Red suited man jumping over another while climbing bar chart representing investing in LEAPS
Options Trading
Can You Invest in LEAPS Instead of Stock?
LEAPS investing can be an effective portfolio strategy for investing in high-growth stocks by trading one type of risk for another.
May 22, 2024
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Learn More
Roulette Gambling
Options Trading
Why Weekly Options Are Like Gambling
Contrary to popular belief, options trading is a good way to reduce risk. Weekly options? That’s more akin to a roll of the dice.
May 20, 2024
 · 
Jacob Mintz
Learn More
high jump
Options Trading
Selling Nvidia (NVDA) LEAPS as a Buy Limit
Options trading may seem like it’s riskier than buying stock but selling LEAPs can actually reduce the overall risk in a position.
May 16, 2024
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Learn More
Options Trading
Options Trading
Options Trading Terminology
Options trading has its own vernacular and to get started with the basics, it’s important to be familiar with options trading terminology.
May 14, 2024
 · 
Jacob Mintz
Learn More
green and red dollar signs, one hand making money trading options, who's losing money.jpg
Options Trading
If We’re Making Money Trading Options, Who Is Losing?
My subscribers and I have made a lot of money trading options of late. Which begs the question: who is on the losing end of these trades?
May 10, 2024
 · 
Jacob Mintz
Learn More
Options-Trading-for-beginners.jpg
Options Trading
Options Trading for Beginners: Where to Start
In the interest of illuminating options trading for beginners, here are a few strategies (and Advisories) to consider starting with.
May 9, 2024
 · 
Jacob Mintz
Learn More
Upward arrow showing returns after using covered calls to make more money on existing positions
Options Trading
How to Use Covered Calls to Make More Money
The market has entered something of a choppy correction. But if you know how to use covered calls, you can boost your profits quickly.
May 8, 2024
 · 
Jacob Mintz
Learn More
Load More
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.