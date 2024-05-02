Cabot Value Investor

“Markets are never wrong, only opinions are.” – Jesse Livermore



Few quotes related to investing have stuck with me more than that one.



Jesse Livermore, of course, is an investment legend who, in the early 20th century, pioneered day trading and who was the basis of the best-selling Edwin Lefevre book, Reminiscences of a Stock Operator – considered by many to be the investing Bible. Many of his words are relevant to today’s market, nearly 85 years after his death. And I think the above quote is as evergreen as any and is important to remember in bull markets like this one.