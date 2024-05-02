Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Value Investor
Wealth Building Opportunites for the Active Value Investor
Issues
fredgraph.png
Cabot Value Investor
Cabot Value Investor Issue: May 2, 2024
The dark clouds of persistent inflation and high interest rates continue to hover over the market. But with a record amount of capital on the sidelines and little to no movement in most stocks over the last two-plus years, I’m optimistic that better days are ahead, assuming the inflation/Fed clouds eventually part. Thus, I continue to seek out companies that are essentially growth stocks at value prices. And today, we add another one to our portfolio in the form of a big-name company that’s benefitting greatly from a return to normalcy in a post-Covid world … but whose shares are trading at barely half their pre-pandemic peak.

Enjoy!
May 2, 2024
Read Full Issue
Cabot Value Investor
Cabot Value Investor Issue: April 4, 2024
April 4, 2024
Cabot Value Investor
Cabot Value Investor Issue: March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024
Cabot Value Investor
Cabot Value Investor Issue: February 6, 2024
February 6, 2024

View All
Updates
Cabot Value Investor
May 23, 2024
“Markets are never wrong, only opinions are.” – Jesse Livermore

Few quotes related to investing have stuck with me more than that one.

Jesse Livermore, of course, is an investment legend who, in the early 20th century, pioneered day trading and who was the basis of the best-selling Edwin Lefevre book, Reminiscences of a Stock Operator – considered by many to be the investing Bible. Many of his words are relevant to today’s market, nearly 85 years after his death. And I think the above quote is as evergreen as any and is important to remember in bull markets like this one.
May 23, 2024
Read Full Update
Cabot Value Investor
May 16, 2024
May 16, 2024
Cabot Value Investor
May 9, 2024
May 9, 2024
Cabot Value Investor
April 25, 2024
April 25, 2024

View All
Alerts
Cabot Value Investor
February 15, 2024
We are recommending shares of CNH Industrial (CNHI) as a new Buy. The company is a major producer of agriculture (80% of sales) and construction (20% of sales) equipment for customers around the world and is the #2 ag equipment producer in North America (behind Deere). It also provides related supplies, services and financing.
February 15, 2024
Read Full Alert
Cabot Value Investor
November 30, 2023
November 30, 2023
Cabot Value Investor
June 9, 2023
June 9, 2023
Cabot Value Investor
February 6, 2023
February 6, 2023

View All
Strategy
A Potentially Stunning Disruption in Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
I want to point out a problem that I foresee, potentially on the scale of the technology bubble in 2001 and the housing bubble in 2007. I think we’re going to have an “inverse ETF bubble.”
October 6, 2017
How to Handle Stocks that are Reaching New Highs
Our instincts warn us that stocks reaching all-time highs are invariably overdue to fall. Sometimes yes, sometimes no. We examine two common scenarios involving stocks that are about to rise—or fall—from new high prices.
December 31, 2015
The Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor Stock Selection Process
My stock-picking strategy has been refined over the course of 28 years, and has been quite stable for the last six years. My investment goals are (1) minimize stock market risk, (2) achieve capital gains, with dividends as a welcome addition to total return and (3) outperform the U.S. stock markets.
December 31, 2015
The Relative Importance of Price Per Share
If professional investment companies are not making their decisions based on the price of the stock, neither should you.
December 31, 2015

View All
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.