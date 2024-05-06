Cabot Top Ten Trader

Last week was another constructive week, with the major indexes surviving some early volatility to finish the week higher—and with more leading (and potential leading) stocks perking up as they round out multi-week launching pads. It’s pretty obvious the intermediate-term evidence has improved during the past couple of weeks, though we wouldn’t say it’s all clear out there, as the major indexes and growth measures are moving into the thick of resistance, and this week brings an avalanche of earnings reports from key stocks, so it’s still very much a day-by-day process here. Even so, we always go with what’s in front of us—we’ll nudge our Market Monitor up to a level 7 and could go higher if more individual names kick into gear.



This week’s list has a bunch of recent earnings winners, some of which are out to new highs, while others are setting up. Our Top Pick is one of the former that has a great near- and longer-term outlook in the aerospace and defense area.