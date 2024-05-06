Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Top Ten Trader
Discover the Market’s Strongest Stocks
Issues
Cabot Top Ten Trader
Cabot Top Ten Trader
Cabot Top Ten Trader Issue: May 6, 2024
Last week was another constructive week, with the major indexes surviving some early volatility to finish the week higher—and with more leading (and potential leading) stocks perking up as they round out multi-week launching pads. It’s pretty obvious the intermediate-term evidence has improved during the past couple of weeks, though we wouldn’t say it’s all clear out there, as the major indexes and growth measures are moving into the thick of resistance, and this week brings an avalanche of earnings reports from key stocks, so it’s still very much a day-by-day process here. Even so, we always go with what’s in front of us—we’ll nudge our Market Monitor up to a level 7 and could go higher if more individual names kick into gear.

This week’s list has a bunch of recent earnings winners, some of which are out to new highs, while others are setting up. Our Top Pick is one of the former that has a great near- and longer-term outlook in the aerospace and defense area.
May 6, 2024
Read Full Issue
Cabot Top Ten Trader
Cabot Top Ten Trader Issue: April 29, 2024
April 29, 2024
Cabot Top Ten Trader
Cabot Top Ten Trader Issue: April 22, 2024
April 22, 2024
Cabot Top Ten Trader
Cabot Top Ten Trader Issue: April 15, 2024
April 15, 2024

View All
Updates: Movers & Shakers
Cabot Top Ten Trader
May 3, 2024
It’s been a very volatile week in the market, but thanks to this morning’s worse-than-expected jobs report (which is driving interest rates lower), it’s looking like a positive one—as of this morning, the big-cap indexes and most growth measures are flat to up 1% on the week, while broader indexes are up 1% to 1.5%.
May 3, 2024
Read Full Update
Cabot Top Ten Trader
April 26, 2024
April 26, 2024
Cabot Top Ten Trader
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
Cabot Top Ten Trader
April 12, 2024
April 12, 2024

View All
Strategy
Cabot Top Ten Trader’s Market Timing System
Our Cabot Top Ten Trader’s market timing system consists of two parts—one based on the action of three select, growth-oriented market indexes, and the other based on the action of the fast-moving stocks Cabot Top Ten features.
September 19, 2022
Tips on How to Use Cabot Top Ten Trader
Cabot Top Ten Trader is meant to be something where we do the first four or five steps of the process for you and then let you take it from there.
October 24, 2017
Getting the Most from Cabot Top Ten Trader
Guidelines to improve your investment results with Cabot Top Ten Trader.
November 14, 2016
Cabot Top Ten Trader’s Proprietary Stock Selection System
The Cabot Top Ten Trader system evaluates price and relative performance of 8,000 charts each week to select the strongest momentum stocks.
November 14, 2016

View All
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.