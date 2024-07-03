Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Small-Cap Stocks

Investing in small-cap stocks is a good way to earn huge returns. The smaller companies often have the most potential for growth. They also carry plenty of risk for investors.

Anytime you buy shares of a small, little-known company, there are a bevy of unknowns. Some small-cap stocks are clinical-stage biotechs whose drugs have yet to be approved for commercial use. Others are chipmakers or cloud-computing companies that have plenty of promise but have simply been misunderstood by the market.

It’s impossible to take the risk completely out of small-cap investing. But there are ways to minimize those risks without sacrificing potential profits. For starters, set up a clearly established set of rules ahead of time, and stick to them.

Our small-cap expert, Tyler Laundon, has a very specific set of rules for identifying the right stocks. Those are:

  • Search for paradigm shifts in any field of business that requires a unique, new solution that will be provided by a stand-alone company. Then seek a niche supplier that will become an equal benefactor to that pioneering company.
  • Invest only when the market opportunity is huge—and quantifiable. Only invest in small companies that serve large, burgeoning markets because you can realize tremendous growth with even small shares of the market.
  • Get into a small cap stock before institutional investors become aware of it. Sometimes it takes a while for the big hedge funds or mutual funds to discover small yet promising companies. Once they do, it quickly drives up the price.
  • Invest in small caps that offer both growth and value. Look for relatively young companies with growing sales that are undervalued based on the company’s market potential versus its total market capitalization. A balance sheet with little to no debt is also a big plus.
  • Invest at the right time in the product cycle. There is a direct correlation between the time of investment and the degree of risk and rate of return you can expect. The time period after venture capital investors come aboard is generally the most promising.
  • Lastly, concentrate on the very best ideas. Look for industries that have hit a roadblock and need new technologies to keep growing. The small companies that provide those breakthrough technologies make for the best small cap stocks.

These rules won’t help you pick all winners. But they should give you a leg up in selecting the right small caps.

Tyler applies his winning philosophies as editor of our Cabot Small-Cap Confidential advisory. Searching for small cap stocks can seem a bit overwhelming. In the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential advisory, Tyler does all the heavy lifting for you, identifying those hard-to-find small caps that can earn you the kind of triple-digit returns that can transform your portfolio.
Small-Cap Stocks Post Archives
magnifying glass examining a secondary stock offering.jpg
Small-Cap Stocks
Why a Secondary Stock Offering Is a Huge Buy Signal
When a company announces a secondary stock offering, it can be a huge buy signal. That was the case for these three small-cap stocks.
July 3, 2024
 · 
Tyler Laundon
Learn More
Warren Buffet
Small-Cap Stocks
Warren Buffett & Small-Cap Stocks
Warren Buffett can’t buy small-cap stocks any more, but here’s why you can and should. Keep reading to learn more investing like Buffett.
July 1, 2024
 · 
Tyler Laundon
Learn More
Coins-stacked
Small-Cap Stocks
How to Find Small-Cap Stocks in 5 Steps
Want to know how to find small-cap stocks? Here are my five rules for investing in these high-return, high-risk investments.
June 27, 2024
 · 
Tyler Laundon
Learn More
Wooden signpost - buy, hold, sell small caps, small-cap stocks
Small-Cap Stocks
Small Caps: Buy, Sell or Hold?
Small caps have been trailing the broader market since last May, but looking forward, the case for them is attractive. So are small caps a buy, sell or hold right now?
June 11, 2024
 · 
Tyler Laundon
Learn More
Oil-Refinery-Big-Oil-Stocks
Small-Cap Stocks
2 Small-Cap Energy Stocks to Buy Today
The sector has been a market leader all year, and these are my two favorite energy stocks to buy to take advantage of further growth.
April 23, 2024
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Learn More
Finance Calculator Pen Glasses Stock Market
Small-Cap Stocks
Best Investment Research Sites for Small-Cap Investors
I break the best investment sites for small cap investors into three categories: idea generation, stock analysis, idea capture.
April 22, 2024
 · 
Tyler Laundon
Learn More
Profit Loss Timer
Small-Cap Stocks
How to Use Stop-Losses on Small-Cap Stocks
Certain types of stocks require special handling—here’s how to use stop-losses on small-cap stocks to avoid losses or protect gains.
April 9, 2024
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Learn More
A miniature tank on U.S. dollar bills representing small-cap defense stocks.
Small-Cap Stocks
This Small-Cap Defense Stock Is on the Move
A rapidly evolving global threat landscape coupled with positive market sentiment has been a tailwind for this small-cap defense stock.
February 27, 2024
 · 
Tyler Laundon
Learn More
small-cap-cloud-software-stocks-cloud-computing-technology.jpg
Small-Cap Stocks
Small-Cap Cloud Software Stocks Are Back
Small-cap cloud software stocks have been on a roll lately, and these three are showing strong momentum heading into 2024.
December 14, 2023
 · 
Tyler Laundon
Learn More
Money increasing concept with a red arrow going up. Coins signifying small-cap value stocks.
Small-Cap Stocks
The Great Small-Cap Stock Comeback
Small-cap stocks historically outperform their larger peers, but they’ve been lagging since 2020. Is now the time for a small-cap comeback?
November 9, 2023
 · 
Tyler Laundon
Learn More
Magnifying Glass Financial Report Stock
Small-Cap Stocks
In An Iffy Market, These 3 Small-Cap Stocks Look Great
It’s been a rough couple months for the market. But these three small-cap stocks are gaining ground - and look poised for even bigger moves when the next rally commences.
October 10, 2023
 · 
Tyler Laundon
Learn More
Alcohol Industry Beer Brewery
Small-Cap Stocks
The 2 Best Beer Stocks to Buy Now Don’t Actually Sell Beer
Beer stocks morphed Into hard seltzer stocks. Now, it’s all about prepared cocktails. And the best beer stocks don’t even sell beer.
July 25, 2023
 · 
Tyler Laundon
Learn More
Two digital faces talking on a stock ticker, insider trading, insider buying, energy, oil
Small-Cap Stocks
Major Insider Buying at Energy Companies
Oil stocks are being ignored by investors, but not by energy company executives who’ve been doing some major insider buying.
July 25, 2023
 · 
Rich Howe
Learn More
A Spinning Top
Small-Cap Stocks
3 Interesting, Upcoming Spin-Offs
Some of the world’s best investors built their reputations investing in spin-offs, and these 3 look particularly interesting.
June 26, 2023
 · 
Rich Howe
Learn More
glass-pigs-gold-coins-piggy-bank-growing-micro-cap-small-bank
Small-Cap Stocks
Small Caps Are Underperforming. Here’s When That Will Change.
Small caps have been lagging their larger counterparts all year, here’s what to watch for signs that’s changing.
June 8, 2023
 · 
Tyler Laundon
Learn More
Load More
