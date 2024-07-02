Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe

Value Stocks

Finding value is all about buying something at a discount to what it’s actually worth. The same is true of value stocks.

Sometimes factors can cause a stock to get beaten down to the point of being undervalued. Value investing is about finding stocks that are worth more than their current share price.

Investment legends like Sir John Templeton, Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett realized decades before behavioral finance became a respected academic discipline that systematic psychological errors tend to create market inefficiencies. Templeton, Graham and Buffett reasoned that herding behavior (including momentum traders and short-term speculators that chase price trends) and overreaction bias (the tendency of people to overreact to bad news) are strong forces in the market that can push stocks far below their fair value.

Based on these observations, many of the world’s greatest investors look for stocks that are beaten down by the market due to bad news or negative rumors. Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing, constantly searched for companies that once fetched sky-high valuations but that crashed when the companies were unable to deliver on investors’ expectations.

Warren Buffett famously said, “We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful.”

Value investing is about recognizing opportunities, spotting deep discounts and finding the next big turnaround stock. One way some investors measure a company’s value is its price-to-earnings ratio, or P/E. But P/E is a very simplistic measure of a stock’s value. Experts dig deeper, examining a company’s sales, cash flow, dividend, book value, debt levels, historical valuation patterns and more to determine if a stock is undervalued.

To help you find the next turnaround story, Cabot offers both Cabot Value Investor and Cabot Turnaround Letter. Both advisories are intended for investors who place an added emphasis on company fundamentals and undervalued opportunities.
Value Stocks Post Archives
value-investor
Value Stocks
What Is a Value Investor?
You might be a value investor even if you don’t realize it. In fact, most people are value investors. Here’s why, along with the proof.
July 2, 2024
 · 
Cabot Value Team
Learn More
Calculator buy stocks
Value Stocks
Using the Net Current Asset Value (NCAV) Formula to Find Bargain Stocks
Benjamin Graham’s Net Current Asset Value approach to uncovering bargain stocks finds the minimum value a company would fetch if liquidated.
July 1, 2024
 · 
Cabot Value Team
Learn More
diversify-your-portfolio-pie-chart
Value Stocks
Warren Buffett Is Wrong: Why You Should Diversify Your Portfolio
Contrary to what Warren Buffett says, it’s always a good idea to diversify your portfolio. Here are three reasons investors should do it.
June 26, 2024
 · 
Cabot Value Team
Learn More
Who Is Benjamin Graham?
Value Stocks
Benjamin Graham’s 7 Criteria for Picking Value Stocks
Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing, used these seven value stock criteria for selecting winning value stocks. Do you?
June 25, 2024
 · 
Cabot Value Team
Learn More
Magnifying Glass Financial Report Stock
Value Stocks
How to Find Turnaround Stocks
Finding turnaround stocks can be tricky. Here are some common characteristics, which could come in quite handy in the current environment.
June 21, 2024
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Learn More
Business Man Interest Rate Percent Up Arrow
Value Stocks
Using Price Multiples to Determine Stock Value
Growth stocks and value stocks are commonly separated into two very different categories. By using price multiples, you can evaluate either type of stock.
June 21, 2024
 · 
Cabot Value Team
Learn More
Benjamin-graham-quotes
Value Stocks
10 Benjamin Graham Quotes to Improve Your Investing Results
These Benjamin Graham quotes are good reminders that successful investing requires a keen eye and a steady nerve.
June 18, 2024
 · 
Cabot Value Team
Learn More
benjamin-graham-mr-market
Value Stocks
Benjamin Graham’s Mr. Market
One of Benjamin Graham’s favorite parables is that of Mr. Market, who Graham often referred to in his classes at Columbia and in his book.
June 4, 2024
 · 
Cabot Value Team
Learn More
Red Number 5
Value Stocks
Why Stocks Under $5 Aren’t Good Values
There are plenty of stocks under $5, but few of them offer much value. And the distinction between cheap and low-priced is an important one.
May 24, 2024
 · 
Chris Preston
Learn More
Who-Is-Benjamin-Graham-2 copy
Value Stocks
A Short Biography of Benjamin Graham
Benjamin Graham is considered the godfather of value investing. Understanding who is Benjamin Graham and his system will make you a success.
May 20, 2024
 · 
Cabot Value Team
Learn More
Warren Buffet
Value Stocks
Warren Buffett’s Seven Value Investing Guidelines
Warren Buffett made one successful investment after another. These seven guidelines will help you to invest like Warren Buffett.
May 7, 2024
 · 
Cabot Value Team
Learn More
Magnifying Glass Financial Report Stock
Value Stocks
How to Know if a Stock Is Undervalued
With the market in the midst of a correction it’s important to know how to identify undervalued stocks and not just “cheap” stocks.
April 8, 2024
 · 
Chris Preston
Learn More
value-1
Value Stocks
What Is Value Investing?
To answer the question, what is value investing, try to find opportunities and spot deep discounts. These criteria can help.
March 15, 2024
 · 
Cabot Wealth Network
Learn More
Upside down dead piggy bank, is value investing dead
Value Stocks
Is Value Investing Dead? Don’t Be So Certain!
Growth has trounced value over the last five years, but is value investing dead? Here are six facts that should make you think twice.
January 9, 2024
 · 
Bruce Kaser
Learn More
illuminated light bulb, signaling smarter investing with math, ratios, calculus peg ratios on chalkboard
Value Stocks
PEG Ratios: Another Common Investing Mistake to Avoid
The PEG ratio is frequently used as a convenient rule of thumb, but its sole use can produce wildly wrong valuations. Here’s why.
December 22, 2023
 · 
Bruce Kaser
Learn More
Load More
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.