Issues
Half of all people need cataract surgery. But even though messing with your eyes is a massive decision, the Big 3 MedTech players in this market don’t have the best solution out there.
This is where today’s company comes in. It has developed cutting-edge technology that drives better outcomes for patients needing cataract surgery. The key? Its lens can be customized once in the eye!
All the details are inside the March Issue of Cabot Small-Cap Confidential.
Updates
The story of the week in the markets has been that central bankers are still leaning toward cutting rates by mid-year (odds still favor a cut in June). That’s helped stocks do pretty well, with outsized performance in energy, banks, insurers and homebuilders.
I’ve been monitoring the performance of small-cap sector ETFs versus those of the comparable large-cap offerings. It’s been interesting to see small-cap financials, materials and industrials performing far better.
