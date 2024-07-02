Cabot Profit Booster

Issues
Before we dive into this week’s idea, we do need to move on from our Oscar Health (OSCR) position that broke below our stop. While it’s possible the stock will rebound in the days/weeks to come (especially as the stock decline may be tied to politics), we need to respect the stop and exit our covered call.
Alerts
Today, a whopping eight Profit Booster positions will expire. Most are “slam-dunk,” full-profit trades, while others will go down to the wire.
The big takeaway, before we dive in, is we are going to let the situation play itself out, and come Monday/Tuesday of next week we will revisit our profits, as well as how we will manage the remaining positions.
The big takeaway, before we dive in, is we are going to let the situation play itself out, and come Monday/Tuesday of next week we will revisit our profits, as well as how we will manage the remaining positions.