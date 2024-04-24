Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cabot Cannabis Investor
Cabot Cannabis Investor Issue: April 24, 2024
Cannabis stocks have fallen sharply since the beginning of April. The AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis (MSOS) is down 15.4% since April 1. There are two reasons.

First, investor enthusiasm for stocks overall has waned, creating significant declines across indices. Because cannabis is perceived as a riskier sector, cannabis stocks decline more than most stocks when investors move into risk-off mode.

Second, many analysts and investors had hoped for visible progress on key catalysts by now – chiefly rescheduling and cannabis banking reform. They have been disappointed.
April 24, 2024
Cabot Cannabis Investor Issue: March 27, 2024
March 27, 2024
Cabot Cannabis Investor Issue: February 28, 2024
February 28, 2024
Cabot Cannabis Investor Issue: January 31, 2024
January 31, 2024

May 8, 2024
Cannabis stocks look buyable in the current weakness.

Cannabis stocks are always buyable when they are down, but there are potential near-term catalysts on the horizon. That is the case now. There are three to expect over the next few months, and possibly as soon as the middle of May.
May 8, 2024
April 10, 2024
April 10, 2024
March 13, 2024
March 13, 2024
February 14, 2024
February 14, 2024

April 30, 2024
Back on April 24 I suggested cannabis stocks looked like a buy in their weakened state. I singled out two ETFs for simplicity.
April 30, 2024
April 22, 2024
April 22, 2024
April 2, 2024
April 2, 2024
January 17, 2023
January 17, 2024

