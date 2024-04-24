Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Turnaround Letter
Out-of-Favor Stocks with Real Value
Issues
ctl.jpg
Cabot Turnaround Letter
Cabot Turnaround Letter Issue: April 24, 2024
In twenty years of price forecasting, the most valuable lesson I have learned is that the rate of change tells us everything we need to know about the immediate future. When it accelerates, it tends to continue accelerating. When it decelerates, it tends to continue decelerating. And surprisingly, this tends to be the case no matter what metric we choose to examine.
April 24, 2024
Read Full Issue
Cabot Turnaround Letter
Cabot Turnaround Letter Issue: March 27, 2024
March 27, 2024
Cabot Turnaround Letter
Cabot Turnaround Letter Issue: March 6, 2024
March 6, 2024
Cabot Turnaround Letter
Cabot Turnaround Letter Issue: January 31, 2024
January 31, 2024

View All
Updates
Cabot Turnaround Letter
May 3, 2024
Gannett (GCI) reported after the bell yesterday, beating on revenue but missing earnings expectations by 21%. The company posted an $84M loss on $635M in income but reiterated guidance to 10% growth in its digital division, keeping overall revenue declines to the low to mid-single digits. CEO Michael Reed reiterated the focus on digital transformation, with revenues from that side of the business likely to comprise 50% of Gannett’s income by 2025.
May 3, 2024
Read Full Update
Cabot Turnaround Letter
April 26, 2024
April 26, 2024
Cabot Turnaround Letter
April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024
Cabot Turnaround Letter
April 12, 2024
April 12, 2024

View All
Alerts
Cabot Turnaround Letter
January 19, 2024
Moving Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) to Sell
January 19, 2024
Read Full Alert
Cabot Turnaround Letter
November 13, 2023
November 13, 2023
Cabot Turnaround Letter
August 24, 2023
August 24, 2023
Cabot Turnaround Letter
May 24, 2023
May 24, 2023

View All
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.