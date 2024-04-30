Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe

International Stocks

In our constant search for growth investment opportunities, sometimes it makes sense to look outside our borders. The U.S. economy is still growing, but not at the same pace as emerging markets.

Emerging markets investing is the opportunity to invest in the world’s fastest-growing countries and, thus, many of the world’s fastest-growing companies.

Investing in these markets really began to heat up after the turn of the 21st century, when most of the attention was focused on the so-called BRIC countries, which are Brazil, Russia, India and China. Those four countries combined enormous populations with stable governments and national economies on the verge of major expansion.

Out of that group, China has certainly delivered on its promise. China enjoyed more than a decade of double-digit economic growth based on cheap labor and massive exports, and its massive population of industrious people, directed by its powerful central government, has created a booming middle class eager to achieve the prosperity of developed nations. China’s growth has undoubtedly slowed, but it remains one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

The other BRIC countries have each had their problems. Brazil’s economy is vulnerable to inflation any time economic growth revs up. Russia has squandered its potential with expansionist policies aimed at rebuilding at least a part of the old Soviet territory. And India has suffered from a political system that is chronically susceptible to gridlock.

Of these three countries, India appears to have the highest potential for the kind of growth-from-a-low base that powers big stock returns. The current administration of Narendra Modi, a leader with decidedly pro-business views and a working majority in both houses of India’s parliament, is in the process of infrastructure improvements that have proven successful at stimulating growth in other countries. And we’re seeing the beginning of a loosening of stifling government controls that hamper entrepreneurism.

We’re also watching other countries for signs that growth is taking hold, including South Korea, Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and South Africa. It’s an exciting time to be an emerging markets investor!

The advantage of investing in these markets is that it allows you to invest in countries with double-digit GDP growth—or close to it. At a time when America’s economy is expanding in the low single digits, Japan’s economy is struggling and much of Europe is still feeling the lingering effects of the sovereign debt crisis, these markets hold more appeal than ever. The potential rewards of this kind of investing have rarely been more enticing.

But with those potential rewards comes a considerable amount of risk.

Investing in any kind of growth stocks has inherent risk. When you invest in an emerging market, which is essentially a euphemism for “underdeveloped” market, you take on even greater risk. There are a lot more unknowns when investing in a country that is still developing. And the less you know about a company, the more risk you take on when you invest in it. One way to curb that risk is to invest in American Depository Receipts (ADRs) traded on U.S. exchanges, which requires the stocks to meet strict U.S. requirements.

For some, emerging markets investing is simply too risky. But for many, the potential for massive rewards is worth the extra risk.

If you’re part of the latter group, then you should consider subscribing to our Cabot Explorer advisory. In this advisory, analyst Carl Delfeld scours the globe looking for the best growth stocks benefitting from some of the biggest worldwide trends. Many of the companies Carl examines are headquartered in emerging markets, though some are American or European companies that derive a large part of their growth from sales in these markets. And nearly all of Carl’s emerging-market recommendations trade on a U.S. exchange.

Many emerging market countries are experiencing growth that will persist for years to come. Emerging markets investing is a way to profit from that trend. Cabot Explorer attempts to deliver you those huge profits while minimizing risk.

1246852_NewsletterCovers-Generic-V6_122021llv6.jpg

Low-Risk Wealth Growth for You Today!

In Cabot Profit Booster, make money three ways from great growth stocks. Combine our chart wizard who has an outstanding 20-year track record of picking winning stocks that serve up big profits with our options guru who earned his investing chops on the trading floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange, and you get this low-risk way to grow your wealth!
International Stocks Post Archives
Pointing to a world map and candlestick chart and buying international stocks
International Stocks
Buying International Stocks: Your Passport to Profits
With domestic equities trading at high valuations, buying international stocks is an opportunity to get ahead of the crowd, hedge risk and diversify your portfolio.
April 30, 2024
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Learn More
Magnifying-Glass-Financial-Report-Analyzing-Frontier-Markets
International Stocks
7 Reasons to Invest in Frontier Markets
Emerging markets are a great investment, but frontier markets have even higher growth potential. Here are seven reasons they’re not as risky as you think.
April 26, 2024
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Learn More
European stocks. Financial market of European union. Silhouette of investor with laptop. Flag of Europe near businessman. Investments in European union.
International Stocks
European Stocks on Sale
European stocks are trading at multi-decade lows relative to U.S. stocks. This presents a prime opportunity to hedge risk, reduce volatility, and diversify your portfolio.
April 16, 2024
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Learn More
Malaysian bridge, illustrating the increasing economic growth of ASEAN, Malaysia, Singapore and investing in southeast Asia
International Stocks
2 Southeast Asian Stocks You Can Actually Buy Now
Southeast Asia is perhaps the biggest growth region of the 21st century. And most Southeast Asian stocks have only begun to grow. Here are 2.
March 29, 2024
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Learn More
BYD Car Steering Wheel
International Stocks
Is BYD (BYDDY) Stock a Buy?
Contrary to the belief of many Americans, Tesla (TSLA) is not the world’s largest EV maker, that honor belongs to BYD. But is BYD (BYDDY) stock a buy?
March 18, 2024
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Learn More
Graph or chart of korean stocks going up in Front Of South Korea Flag.
International Stocks
5 Korean Stocks to Add Exposure to an Asian Powerhouse
South Korean stocks are in the midst of a solid uptrend to start the new year and these five stocks are a prime way to play it.
January 2, 2024
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Learn More
MercadoLibre-stock
International Stocks
Why MercadoLibre Stock Has More Upside than AMZN or BABA
MercadoLibre stock is both the Amazon and eBay of Latin America - only with more upside. And it’s already crushing most U.S. stocks.
December 11, 2023
 · 
Chris Preston
Learn More
Rolls Royce (RYCEY) with famous winged emblem mascot, cars, company, stock
International Stocks
Rolls Royce (RYCEY) Stock Up 150% in 10 Months
The performance of Rolls Royce (RYCEY) stock has been phenomenal this year, but an ongoing development in their New Markets segment could offer more room to run.
October 3, 2023
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Learn More
Globe Stock Market Europe Africa Middle East
International Stocks
3 Luxury Stocks Benefitting from the Expanding Global Middle Class
The global middle class is expanding, and many of those consumers like to buy luxury items. And that bodes well for these 3 luxury stocks.
September 21, 2023
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Learn More
China Flag Shopping Cart
International Stocks
Is Alibaba (BABA) Stock a Buy?
The Chinese economy is stronger than it’s getting credit for, but is it strong enough to make shares of China’s largest Internet and consumer stock Alibaba (BABA) a buy?
September 18, 2023
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Learn More
Malaysian bridge, illustrating the increasing economic growth of ASEAN, Malaysia, Singapore and investing in southeast Asia
International Stocks
How to Invest in Malaysia & Singapore, AKA “Malaysiapore”
Investing in Malaysia and Singapore offers exposure to the growing ASEAN region and strong demographic and economic trends. These stocks and ETFs are the best way to do it.
August 16, 2023
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Learn More
1-CMC-20211230-indian-flag-1024x683.jpg
International Stocks
Investing in India Offers “Catch-Up” Growth
Despite having surpassed it in size, India’s economic growth has lagged China for decades. These 3 stocks offer “catch-up” growth by investing in India.
July 3, 2023
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Learn More
Should You Buy Canadian Stocks?
International Stocks
3 Canadian Micro-Cap Stocks to Buy Today
U.S. stocks are starting to look overvalued, so let’s look to our neighbor to the north for 3 attractive Canadian micro-cap stocks.
June 23, 2023
 · 
Rich Howe
Learn More
NIO Self Driving Car
International Stocks
Is Nio (NIO) Stock a Buy?
Nio’s (NIO) stock is down 90% from its all-time high, does the current valuation make it a compelling buy for forward-looking investors?
June 16, 2023
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Learn More
World Globe Floating Asia
International Stocks
As Europe Struggles, New Asia Surges
The rising ASEAN Economic Community represents a major opportunity in Southeast Asia ... if the U.S. and investors play their cards right.
May 30, 2023
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Learn More
Load More
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.