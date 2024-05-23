Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Dividend Stocks

Investing in dividend stocks is a good way to build long-term wealth.

Dividend stocks aren’t dependent on their share price rising to be successful investments. When you buy a dividend stock, you’ll receive a steady stream of income—generally on a quarterly basis. If the market crashes and the share price begins to fall, the nice 3% or 4% yield (or higher) will soften the blow.

Dividends are a measure of a company’s success and its commitment to shareholders. The companies that consistently grow their dividends are the ones whose sales and earnings are also growing. Companies that lose money or fail to grow usually don’t pay a dividend.

When a company pays a dividend—and especially if it makes an effort to increase that dividend every year—it shows that it cares about rewarding shareholders. Paying a dividend is also a savvy way to attract investors, which is why the share prices of most dividend stocks appreciate over time.

Dividend-paying stocks aren’t going to make you rich overnight. But they can significantly build up your nest egg if you buy and hold them for years, or even decades.

Not all dividend-paying stocks build wealth. You need to search for investments with timelessness and longevity—companies that are sure to not only be around 20 or 30 years from now, but still thriving. Dividend stocks become more powerful, and usually make up a larger part of your annual return, the longer you hold on to them.

For example, if you had bought Walmart (WMT) in April 1990, your current yield on cost would be about 40%. That means you’d be collecting 40% of the value of your original investment every year from dividends alone. If you’d invested $10,000, you’d now be collecting about $4,000 in dividend payments every year.

With investments like these, it’s best to let your money work for you as long as possible.

That can mean riding out some tough times. Walmart declined 23% during the 2000 bear market, for example. Selling as the stock declined would have saved you some money in the short term, but you also would have forfeited that 40% annual yield.

When buying dividend stocks, you have two options. You can either collect the quarterly income or reinvest it to buy more shares. The latter is called a Dividend Reinvestment Plan, or DRIP, and is an easy way to increase the value of your position without having to do much.

To help you find the best dividend stocks, we offer two dividend services at Cabot Wealth Network. Those are the Cabot Dividend Investor, a service that has beaten the market since its February 2014 inception, and Cabot Income Advisor, an advisory that combines high-yield dividend stocks with covered call options trading to earn more income. Both advisories are run by our dividend investing expert, Tom Hutchinson.
Dividend Stocks Post Archives
Oil Refinery Stock Sky
Dividend Stocks
The Best Utility Stock and ETF To Buy Today
People will always need electricity, gas and water. And that’s what makes utility stocks so reliable. Here are three that I like right now.
May 23, 2024
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
Dividend Stocks
3 Dividend Kings For Strong Total Returns
Heard of the Dividend Aristocrats? Meet the Dividend Kings, the select group of companies that have raised their dividend payouts for 50 straight years. Here are three to buy now, according to Sure Dividend.
May 22, 2024
 · 
Sure Dividend
FA.f-person-using-calculator-with-pen-and-paper-1024x683.png
Dividend Stocks
Retirement Planning Calculator: Pros and Cons
A retirement savings calculator isn’t an exact projection, but it can be a good starting point when planning for retirement.
May 21, 2024
 · 
Cabot Value Team
investing-in-dividend-stocks
Dividend Stocks
Dividend Investing for Retirement
If you’re behind on retirement planning, now is the time to start investing in dividend stocks so you can catch up and retire comfortably.
May 17, 2024
 · 
Cabot Wealth Network
Dollar Sign Colorful Arrows Growth
Dividend Stocks
Special Dividends: Companies with Extra Shareholder Rewards
Special dividends are like surprise money for shareholders, though you can also seek out companies that are about to pay them. Here’s how.
May 13, 2024
 · 
Nancy Zambell
2.f-three-mobile-homes-1024x683.png
Dividend Stocks
5 Manufactured Housing REITs and Builders for a Booming Industry
Manufactured home communities are growing rapidly and these three housing REITs and two builders are capitalizing on the trend.
April 26, 2024
 · 
Nancy Zambell
how-long-do-you-have-to-own-a-stock-to-get-the-dividend
Dividend Stocks
How Long Do You Have to Own a Stock to Get the Dividend?
How long do you have to own a stock to get the dividend? The answer isn’t complicated; there are just a few things you need to know.
April 24, 2024
 · 
Cabot Wealth Network
Piggy Bank Retirement Cash Reliable
Dividend Stocks
5 Reliable Dividend Stocks for the Next 10 Years
Reliable dividend stocks may seem obvious and boring. But if you buy them and hang on, they can make your future. These five stand out now.
April 19, 2024
 · 
Chris Preston
monthly-dividend-reits
Dividend Stocks
10 Benefits of Monthly Dividend REITs
If consistent cash in your pocket isn’t reason enough to own monthly dividend REITs, here are some other attractive features of this type of investment.
April 15, 2024
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
Energy bull market represented by a gold bull and gold bear in crude oil
Dividend Stocks
2 Stocks for the Energy Bull Market
While everyone’s been focused on the Fed and AI, we’ve quietly entered a new energy bull market. And these two stocks are great ways to play it.
April 15, 2024
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
How to Reinvest Dividends
Dividend Stocks
How to Reinvest Dividends: 3 Pros, 3 Cons
Any income investor should know how to reinvest dividends. Whether you should depends on what you’re looking for as an income investor.
April 8, 2024
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
Dollar coin on dividend stock certificate, but are the dividends qualified?
Dividend Stocks
Qualified Dividends Explained: When Are Dividends Qualified?
What are qualified dividends? It’s important to know what makes a dividend qualified for tax purposes. Here’s what you need to know.
April 5, 2024
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
Stock Chart Calendar Arrow
Dividend Stocks
How to Use an Ex-Dividend Date Calendar
If you want to spread out your dividend payments, an ex-dividend date calendar is a handy way to keep track of all your payments.
April 4, 2024
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
Dividend-Stock - Highest paying dividend stocks in the Dow
Dividend Stocks
10 Highest Paying Dividend Stocks in the Dow
The 10 highest-paying dividend stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial all yield more than 3%. But which of them would I buy today?
March 27, 2024
 · 
Clif Droke
Failure crisis concept and lost business career education opportunity. Lonely young man on a rock cliff island surrounded by an ocean storm waves-1
Dividend Stocks
2 All-Weather Income Stocks to Fight Inflation and Recession
After last week’s market turmoil and Fed/economy-related focus, it’s time to add some all-weather stocks to your portfolio. Here are two.
March 27, 2024
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
