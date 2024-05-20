The market is at all-time highs, and so are many of our Cabot Stock of the Week stocks. Sure, there are potential landmines out there – inflation, the Fed, this Wednesday’s Nvidia (NVDA) earnings report if it fails to meet lofty expectations, etc. – but right now, Wall Street is buying, so we will too. Today, we add one of the market’s best growth stocks so far this year. It’s been sitting in Carl Delfeld’s Cabot Explorer portfolio since late last year – he has a huge gain on it already – and we were reluctant to add it to the Stock of the Week portfolio until it pulled back a bit. Now it’s done so – the stock peaked in mid-March – but it’s building momentum again. It’s one of the best AI plays not named Nvidia or Microsoft.



