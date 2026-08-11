Qualified Dividends Explained: When Are Dividends Qualified?

One of the major appeals of dividend investing is the potential to create an income stream with more favorable tax treatment, and part of the calculus behind that is investing in stocks and funds that generate qualified dividends instead of non-qualified dividends. (Of course, it’s important to talk to an accountant or tax professional for specific guidance for your own situation.)

Qualified dividends are subject to a lower Federal dividend tax rate. For investors in tax brackets below the 35% marginal tax bracket (and many in that bracket; dividend tax levels don’t align exactly with marginal income tax brackets), that’s 15%. If you’re above those levels, qualified dividends carry a 20% tax, and for those in the lowest bracket, it’s 0%.

Non-qualified dividends, on the other hand, are subject to normal income tax rates.

But, how can you determine whether the dividend you’ve received will be eligible for the more favorable rates? After all, there are even some situations in which you might receive non-qualified dividends from a qualified company.

You can always wait until you get your tax documents at the end of the year to find out how your dividends were classified, but most investors would like to know ahead of time.

Luckily, there are some simple questions to ask that will help you figure out if your dividends are qualified. (Please note that I am not an accountant or tax advisor and have covered only some of the most common tax situations, so I suggest you also talk to your accountant or financial advisor about your own personal tax situation.)

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3 Questions to Ask to Determine if Dividends Are Qualified

Who Paid the Dividend?

Most dividends paid by U.S. corporations will qualify for favorable tax treatment. In addition, dividends paid by corporations based in countries with which the U.S. has a tax treaty can qualify.

Dividends paid by businesses organized in some structure other than a corporation usually don’t qualify. Examples include Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) and Business Development Companies (BDCs) and other Regulated Investment Companies (RICs). Their distributions may include some qualified dividend income, but will usually also include some return of capital or ordinary income.

How Long Have You Owned the Stock?

While many companies are “qualified” dividend payers under U.S. tax law, you also have your end of the bargain to hold up.

In order for your dividends to meet the requirements for the qualified tax rate, you must have held the stock for more than 60 days including the ex-dividend date. That gives you a 121-day window in which your 60-day holding period can fall.

For example, if a stock set October 16 as its ex-dividend date, it would make October 15 the last day to buy to be eligible to receive the dividend. Then, if you bought on October 15, you would have to hold for at least 60 days, or until December 14, for your dividend payment to qualify for the capital gains tax rate. If you sell before December 14, you’ll owe income taxes at your regular rate.

What About Funds?

Distributions paid by mutual funds, ETFs and CEFs can be qualified or non-qualified, depending on how the fund earned the cash. Often, fund distributions will be made up of money from different sources, and the fund will let you know what percentage was qualified dividend income at the end of the year.

If you want to get an idea of how the dividends are likely to be treated before then, you can look at how the fund’s past-year distributions have been categorized. You can also look at how the fund earns its money, but you may still be surprised at year’s end. Even if a fund owns entirely qualified dividend payers, for example, it may not have met the holding period requirements for all stocks.

Other Taxes You Might Owe on Qualified Dividends

Even if your dividends qualify for the lower tax rate, you may find you owe other taxes on them as well.

Dividends paid by qualified foreign corporations may still be subject to withholding taxes in the company’s home country. American investors who received Pembina Pipeline’s (PBA) latest dividend, for example, likely saw a 15% tax withheld by Canada. However, you can claim the full amount of the withholding as a tax credit in the U.S. at the end of the year, as long as you own the shares in a taxable account. (It will be reported on your 1099-DIV as foreign tax paid.) Some countries, like the Bahamas, have no withholding tax.

If you live outside the U.S., you may also find yourself paying more taxes on your dividend income. A reader from Italy told me a while back that his government takes another 22% of his income from dividends paid by U.S. and Canadian companies, for example.

To learn what dividend stocks I’m currently recommending, click here to subscribe to my Cabot Dividend Investor advisory.

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*This post is periodically updated.