More than 75% of the stocks in the S&P 500 pay a dividend, and the dividend for many of them exceeds the yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury bonds (currently around 4.6%).

However, screening for the highest-paying dividend stocks in the S&P 500 reveals some even more impressive yields. In fact, several of these high-dividend stocks in the S&P 500 currently yield over 5%. And the top 10 highest-paying dividend stocks all yield above 6%.

Higher yields come with higher risks, though. Many of these stocks’ yields are so high because they’re struggling, and some may end up slashing their dividends.

From highest yield (9.77%) to lowest yield (6.83%), here are the 10 highest-paying dividend stocks in the S&P 500 today:

Rank Company (Ticker) Dividend Yield 1 Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) 9.80% 2 Altria (MO) 9.60% 3 Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) 7.80% 4 Boston Properties (BXP) 7.80% 5 KeyCorp (KEY) 7.60% 6 Verizon (VZ) 7.40% 7 AT&T (T) 7.20% 8 Truist Financial (TFC) 7.10% 9 Comerica (CMA) 7.00% 10 Kinder Morgan (KMI) 6.80%

Here’s a closer look at each one of the top 10 highest-paying dividend stocks.

1. Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Dividend Yield: 9.8%

Walgreens Boots Alliance is the multinational operator of Walgreens (U.S.) and Boots (U.K.) pharmacies. The company regularly appears on this list but is currently struggling with muted consumer spending at its locations and the end of the covid vaccine push. As a result, the company announced it’s closing 450 stores (150 U.S. & 300 U.K.) and reducing workforce (10%) when it reported Q1 earnings of $0.14 per share compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. Cost-cutting measures are expected to run into 2024 and the company recently sold $1.85 billion of AmerisourceBergen (ABC) stock to improve the balance sheet. Given the recent struggles, that shares have had their worst year on record and with the share price at levels not seen since 1998, this is probably one entry on the list to avoid.

2. Altria (MO)

Dividend Yield: 9.6%

Altria is well known as one of the world’s biggest producers of tobacco and other smoking-related products. The company is equally well known as being one of the most persistent high-dividend payers among U.S.-based, blue-chip companies, with a current annual dividend of $3.92 per share (this was raised from $3.76 per share with the most recent dividend). Indeed, Altria’s dividend payouts have nearly tripled in the last 10 years. And while some investors are concerned that Altria’s cigarette and tobacco business likely faces headwinds from consumers’ shifting preferences, its investments in increasingly popular vaping and cannabis products should ensure the company’s revenue growth going forward.

3. Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

Dividend Yield: 7.8%

Healthpeak Properties is a healthcare-focused REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) that is new to this list but has been an S&P 500 component since 2008. The company owns and operates over $20 billion of lab and outpatient facilities (healthcare discovery and delivery in the company’s parlance) with an emphasis on Seattle, Boston and San Francisco (for labs) and outpatient facilities tethered to either the #1 or #2 hospitals in their local markets. The company also invests in continuing care retirement communities, which typically provide a range of care to senior residents. Its inclusion on the list largely owes to underperformance, with shares down 37% in the last year and 45% in the last five. The company has been paying $1.20 per share annual dividends since 2021, which are down from a peak of $2.30 in 2016.

4. Boston Properties (BXP)

Dividend Yield: 7.8%

Boston Properties is another REIT, although it focuses on premier workplace real estate in Boston, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. The company owns 190 properties comprising a total of 53.5 million square feet and currently boasts a 90.4% lease rate in a sector that has struggled under the weight of vacant offices and increased work-from-home. Like Healthpeak, shares of the REIT have struggled of late (hence its presence on the list), falling 32% in the last year and nearly 60% in the last five. Unlike Healthpeak, which has favorable tailwinds from our aging population and increased healthcare spend, BXP’s exposure to commercial real estate is an outsized risk.

5. KeyCorp (KEY)

Dividend Yield: 7.6%

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, KeyCorp brands itself as one of the nation’s largest “bank-based financial services companies,” with $190 billion in assets (as of year-end 2022) and operations in 15 states. Unlike many smaller banks, KeyCorp actually reported deposit inflows in the first quarter of 2023, insulating it somewhat from the financial sector worries, but the bank expects rising deposit costs to drag down its net interest income by 1% - 3% this year. The company anticipates deposit stickiness due to its high percentage of business clients that use Key as their primary bank, but as we’ve seen in the past year, there is still a lot of uncertainty here.

6. Verizon (VZ)

Dividend Yield: 7.4%

Verizon provides wired and wireless connectivity to consumers and businesses through their 4GLTE and 5G wireless networks and their wired telecom and Fios fiber optic network. The company is a dividend stalwart and regularly appears on the list of highest-paying dividend stocks. The company also offers investors exposure to the growth of the Internet of Things (IOT) and is generally an attractive long-term holding.

7. AT&T (T)

Dividend Yield: 7.2%

Like Verizon, AT&T provides telecom services through a variety of avenues including wired and wireless services. The company is the third-largest telecom company in the world by revenues and the biggest mobile provider in the U.S. Also like Verizon, AT&T has a solid dividend history although it did cut the dividend last year with its spin-off of Warner Bros.’ media assets. The failed attempt to become a content company with their 2018 acquisition of Time Warner proved to be a costly mistake that remains a threat to the company’s $8 billion annual dividend payout.

8. Truist Financial (TFC)

Dividend Yield: 7.1%

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that was formed in December 2019 as the result of the merger of BB&T and SunTrust Banks. The company bills itself as a Top 10 U.S. commercial bank with $543 billion in assets (as of September 2023), however, it continues to struggle since the 2019 merger, with shares down nearly 46% since then and down more than 36% in the last year alone. Merger and integration costs continue to weigh on shares, and the company is prioritizing improving margins and overall efficiency while contending with elevated borrowing costs.

9. Comerica (CMA)

Dividend Yield: 7.0%

Comerica is a 174-year-old regional bank with operations in 17 states as well as Canada and Mexico. The company has approximately $66 billion in deposits and has been outperforming peers in attracting new deposits despite ongoing concerns about regional banks in general. But, like its regional banking peers, shares have struggled this year, falling more than 43% (and nearly 50% in the last five years). That said, the company has been consistently raising its dividend since the Great Financial Crisis, paying out a total of $2.84 per share this year, up from $2.72 per share last year.

10. Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Dividend Yield: 6.8%

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. The company specializes in owning and controlling oil and gas pipelines and terminals. Kinder Morgan owns an interest in or operates approximately 82,000 miles of pipelines and 140 terminals. The company raised its quarterly dividend to start the year (by $0.005), roughly in line with its standard practice of annual dividend hikes. The company is heavily owned (60%+) by institutions, with insiders holding another 13% of shares and an active $3 billion buyback program in place of which $317 million was spent buying back shares in the first half of this year alone.

