The Market’s Gradual Improvement | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo details the continued gradual improvement in the market’s evidence, led by individual stocks -- whereas the June/July rally was led by a handful of names, this rally (even with some indexes still shy of their summertime peaks) is seeing a gaggle of growth and other stocks participate. To be fair, Mike does think the next 2-4 weeks could be tricky, as many names are extended, earnings season is starting and, of course, the election results will be revealed. But overall, Mike’s bullish and continuing to add exposure.

Stocks Discussed: NFLX, GKOS, ALNY, ARGX, MS, BX, EVR, TSM, COHR, LITE, BOOT, MELI, IWM, IBIT

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]