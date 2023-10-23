Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Earnings Trader
Collect the Biggest Option Payouts Every Quarter
Issues
Cabot Options Institute Earnings Trader
COI Earnings Trader Issue: October 23, 2023
The first full week of earnings season arrived last week and we decided to place our second trade of the season in American Express (AXP) by using a 20-point range, with our short strikes at 140 (puts)and 160 (calls). We felt comfortable with the range as it was not only well outside of the expected range (144 – 156) for AXP, but covered, on a percentage basis, almost every earnings move going back to October 2006. These are the type of setups we prefer to trade.
October 23, 2023
Cabot Options Institute Earnings Trader
COI Earnings Trader Issue: October 16, 2023
October 16, 2023
Cabot Options Institute Earnings Trader
COI Earnings Trader Issue: October 9, 2023
October 9, 2023
Cabot Options Institute Earnings Trader
COI Earnings Trader Issue: October 2, 2023
October 2, 2023

Updates
Cabot Options Institute Earnings Trader
Cabot Options Institute Earnings Trader Live Analyst Briefing with Q&A - October 27, 2023
October 27, 2023
Cabot Options Institute Earnings Trader
Cabot Options Institute Earnings Trader Live Analyst Briefing with Q&A - October 20, 2023
October 20, 2023
Cabot Options Institute Earnings Trader
Cabot Options Institute Earnings Trader Live Analyst Briefing with Q&A - October 13, 2023
October 13, 2023
Cabot Options Institute Earnings Trader
Cabot Options Institute Earnings Trader Live Analyst Briefing with Q&A - August 11, 2023
August 11, 2023

Alerts
Cabot Options Institute Earnings Trader
October 26, 2023
I will be exiting the Mastercard (MA) trade today. I will discuss the trade in greater detail in our upcoming weekly issue.
October 26, 2023
Cabot Options Institute Earnings Trader
October 25, 2023
October 25, 2023
Cabot Options Institute Earnings Trader
October 20, 2023
October 20, 2023
Cabot Options Institute Earnings Trader
October 19, 2023
October 19, 2023

Strategy
The Foundation of Taking a Statistical Approach to Options Trading
May 25, 2022
The Importance of Risk-Management
May 25, 2022
The Three Main Options Strategies (Bullish, Bearish, Neutral)
May 24, 2022

