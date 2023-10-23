Cabot Options Institute Earnings Trader

The first full week of earnings season arrived last week and we decided to place our second trade of the season in American Express (AXP) by using a 20-point range, with our short strikes at 140 (puts)and 160 (calls). We felt comfortable with the range as it was not only well outside of the expected range (144 – 156) for AXP, but covered, on a percentage basis, almost every earnings move going back to October 2006. These are the type of setups we prefer to trade.