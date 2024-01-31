January 31, 2024

Microsoft (MSFT)

I will be exiting our Microsoft (MSFT) trade today. I will discuss the trade in greater detail in our upcoming weekly issue and within our subscriber-only call this Friday.

Here is my trade:

Simultaneously:

Buy to close MSFT February 9, 2024, 445 calls

Sell to close MSFT February 9, 2024, 450 calls

Buy to close MSFT February 9, 2024, 372.5 puts

Sell to close MSFT February 9, 2024, 367.5 puts for roughly $0.15 per iron condor (adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert).

If you are having issues exiting the trade, you can always exit the tested side of the iron condor first, followed by the untested side. Also, if you choose to hold the trade to seek a greater profit, please be aware of the risks.

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.