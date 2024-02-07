February 7, 2024

Amgen (AMGN)

I will be exiting our Amgen (AMGN) trade today. I will discuss the trade in greater detail in our upcoming weekly issue and within our subscriber-only call this Friday.

Here is my trade:

Simultaneously:

Buy to close AMGN February 16, 2024, 345 calls

Sell to close AMGN February 16, 2024, 350 calls

Buy to close AMGN February 16, 2024, 290 puts

Sell to close AMGN February 16, 2024, 285 puts for roughly $0.35 per iron condor (adjust accordingly, prices may vary from time of alert).

If you are having issues exiting the trade, you can always exit the tested side of the iron condor first, followed by the untested side. Also, if you choose to hold the trade to seek a greater profit, please be aware of the risks.

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.