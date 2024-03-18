COI Earnings Trader Issue: March 18, 2024

Weekly Earnings Commentary

Earnings season is behind us, but as always, there are a few companies yet to report earnings. Micron (MU) is our focus this week. With an IV rank of 93.1, it makes sense to look at a potential trading opportunity in the company, which I’ve done in the trade ideas below. The range we created looks nice and wide, while the premium is at attractive levels. The company is due to report after the closing bell today, so if we decide to place a trade look for an alert around mid-day Wednesday.

The portfolio now stands at an all-time high of 97.6% in total returns.

Remember, even though these are short-term trades, this is a long-term strategy – a strategy based on the law of large numbers and statistical probabilities.

ALWAYS remember that risk management is key. If one trade stresses you out your position size is way too large. Pare it back. Position size is the only true way to manage risk using this approach. Yes, in almost every case, we will be able to get out for far less than a max loss, but stop-losses are only secondary to position size when managing risk. So please don’t overlook the importance of choosing an appropriate level of position size. Every investor will have a different level of risk tolerance, but without understanding your own risk-reward per trade, you are surely destined to create unnecessary challenges. Make it easy on yourself.

We’ve made 43 trades in total with a win ratio of 79.1% (34 out of 43 winning trades).

Weekly Watchlist

Micron (MU)

Expected Move or Range: (83-103)

Top Earnings Options Plays

Here are a few top earnings options plays for this week (3/18-3/22) if you are so inclined:

Trade Ideas for This Week

As a reminder, you will quickly begin to notice I tend to stick with stocks that have high liquidity as it’s far easier to get in and out of a trade. Medium liquidity offers tradable options, but sometimes the bid-ask spread is wider, which means a greater potential for more price adjustments, making entering and exiting a trade difficult from time to time. Remember, there are roughly 3,200 tradable stocks with options and 11% have medium liquidity while only 3% have what’s considered high liquidity.

Potential Trade Ideas for This Week (Not Official Trade Alerts)

Micron (MU)

Micron (MU) is due to announce earnings Wednesday (3/20) after the closing bell.

The stock is currently trading for 93.25.

IV Rank: 93.1

Expected Move for the March 22, 2024, Expiration Cycle: 83 to 103

Knowing the expected range, I want to place the short call strike and short put strike of my iron condor outside of the expected range, in this case outside of 83 to 103.

Since MU is due to announce Wednesday after the close, I want to go with the March 28, 2024 expiration cycle.

If we look at the call side of MU for the March 28, 2024, expiration, we can see that selling the 110 call strike offers an 86.37% probability of success. The call strike sits just above the expected move, at 103.

Now let us move to the put side. Same process as the call side. But now we want to find a suitable strike below the low side of our expected move, or 83. The 80 put, with an 85.75% probability of success, works.

We can create a trade with a nice probability of success if MU stays within the 30-point range, or between the 110 call strike and the 80 put strike. Our probability of success on the trade is 86.37% on the upside and 85.74% on the downside.

Moreover, we have a 17.9% cushion to the upside and a 14.2% margin of error to the downside.

If we look at the earnings reactions since 6/14/1995, we can see that there have only been a few large moves of roughly 12% to the upside and 15% to the downside after an earnings announcement, so the fairly wide margins of error of 17.9% and 14.2% seem appealing … and more importantly, opportunistic.

Quick Stats

Net Change – At the Opening Bell

Full Bar – Closing Bell

If one wanted to make a trade, below are the potential strikes that make the most sense or are at least a starting point for a trade.

Here is the potential trade (as always, if I decide to place a trade in MU, I will send a trade alert with updated data):

Simultaneously:

Sell to open MU March 28, 2024, 110 calls

Buy to open MU March 28, 2024, 115 calls

Sell to open MU March 28, 2024, 80 puts

Buy to open MU March 28, 2024 75 puts for roughly $0.86 or $0.86 per iron condor.

Our margin requirement would be roughly $414 per iron condor. Again, the goal of selling the MU iron condor is to have the underlying stock stay below the 110 call strike and above the 80 put strike immediately after Micron’s earnings are announced.

Here are the parameters for this trade:

1. The probability of success – 86.37% (call side) and 85.74% (put side)

2. The maximum return on the trade is the credit of $0.86, or $86 per iron condor

3. Max return: 20.8% (based on $414 margin per iron condor)

4. Break-even level: 110.86 – 79.14.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Earnings Trader issue will be

published on March 25, 2024.

