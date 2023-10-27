Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
MG-ps-logo-analyst (1).png

November 2023
Push Pins in A Map
Growth Stocks Investing
A Blueprint for Life: How to Do (and Invest in) What You Love
Getting an early head start on a career or trade that you’re passionate about can mean the difference between just punching the clock and doing meaningful work that’s satisfying in its own right. On top of that, you can potentially save hundreds of thousands of dollars on education expenses and make significantly more over the course of your career by tailoring your educational pursuits to match your career goals. This month, we’ll help you outline a blueprint to pursue your dreams while maximizing your earnings, and we’ll discuss the pros and cons of investing in your employer and industry.
October 27, 2023
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Read More
A Bowl of Pasta
Growth Stocks Investing
2 Stocks for a Changing Global Food Landscape
Improved farming techniques and technologies and a strong dollar are decreasing global demand for U.S. agricultural output. These two companies can help the U.S. remain the world’s breadbasket.
October 27, 2023
 · 
Carl Delfeld
Read More
A Street Sign that says "Drive Safe"
Growth Stocks Investing
This Conservative, High-Probability Options Trade Delivered Massive Returns
Inflation’s bullish impact on precious metals prices has been held back by dollar strength. That could be changing.
October 27, 2023
 · 
Andy Crowder
Read More
3 Little-Known Stocks Defying the Down Market
Even when the headlines are bad, there are always opportunities in the market, and these three stocks offer resiliency and compelling stories.
October 27, 2023
 · 
Tyler Laundon
The Right Time to Buy a “Recent” IPO
A recent Goldman Sachs analysis highlighted the features that lead to outperformance by IPOs, so we applied those criteria to 2021’s IPO slate and found only one company that ticked the boxes.
October 27, 2023
 · 
Brad Simmerman
How I Profited Greatly from the Cisco-Splunk Deal
We didn’t know the Splunk takeover by Cisco was coming, but the stock showed strong signs of accumulation and big buying that led us to take a position and realize some phenomenal returns.
October 27, 2023
 · 
Jacob Mintz
The 2 Best Monthly-Paying REITs
Reliable dividend payments can be crucial for income investors, and monthly payors, while rare, offer an added bonus. Here are two monthly-paying REITs I like right now.
October 27, 2023
 · 
Tom Hutchinson
The Secret to Spotting the Next Market Leaders
One key to identifying potential winners is spotting them before the next market rally gains steam; these two techniques can help.
October 27, 2023
 · 
Mike Cintolo
The New Reasons to Buy Rolls-Royce Stock
Long known for its luxury autos, Rolls-Royce now derives most of its revenue from its hours-flown aircraft engine model. What comes next could be even bigger.
October 27, 2023
 · 
Carl Delfeld
5 Cannabis Stocks That Could Benefit Most from Rescheduling
Rescheduling of cannabis completely rewrites the tax rules for cannabis companies. These five companies have some of the most to gain (if they can turn a profit).
October 27, 2023
 · 
Michael Brush
3 Supermarket Stocks for a Resurgent Industry
COVID-19 and technology have triggered some major changes in how we shop, these three supermarket stocks look best suited to handle a changing and dynamic industry.
October 27, 2023
 · 
Nancy Zambell

Start Reading
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.