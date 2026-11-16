When—and What—Is the S&P 500 Rebalance

The S&P 500 is the most widely followed stock market index in the world. Trillions of dollars are invested in funds that track its performance, and that means changes to the index can have a meaningful impact on individual stocks.

But the S&P 500 isn’t a static list of companies. Stocks are added and removed throughout the year, and the index undergoes a scheduled rebalance every quarter to account for changes in its constituent companies.

For investors, that raises a couple of questions: When does the S&P 500 rebalance, and what actually happens when it does?

And perhaps more importantly, can you profit from the changes?

Let’s take a closer look.

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When Is the S&P 500 Rebalance?

The S&P 500 rebalances quarterly, after the market closes on the third Friday of March, June, September and December. The changes generally take effect at the start of trading the following Monday.

The most recent rebalance, in September, saw Bloom Energy (BE), Everpure (P), and Illumina (ILMN) added, while Molson Coors (TAP), The Trade Desk (TTD), and Builders FirstSource (BLDR) were removed.

The next scheduled S&P 500 rebalance is December 18, 2026, with changes taking effect on December 21.

But there’s an important distinction between the quarterly rebalance and changes to the companies included in the index.

While the quarterly schedule is fixed, stocks can be added to or removed from the S&P 500 at any time throughout the year.

In fact, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices, roughly 90% of the index’s constituent changes since 1995 have occurred outside the scheduled quarterly rebalance dates.

That’s because companies don’t always wait for a convenient date on the calendar to merge, go bankrupt or otherwise become ineligible for inclusion.

What Is the S&P 500 Rebalance?

The S&P 500 tracks 500 leading U.S. companies and is designed to represent the large-cap segment of the stock market.

But contrary to popular belief, it isn’t simply a list of the 500 largest publicly traded U.S. companies.

To qualify for inclusion, companies must meet specific criteria involving market capitalization, liquidity, profitability and other factors. An index committee ultimately determines which companies are included.

The index is also weighted by float-adjusted market capitalization. That means companies with larger market values generally have a greater influence on the index’s performance, with the weighting based on shares available to public investors.

Over time, companies issue new shares, buy back existing shares and undergo other changes that affect their market capitalization.

The quarterly rebalance accounts for these developments, updating share counts and other factors used to calculate the index.

That doesn’t necessarily mean companies will be added or removed during every quarterly rebalance.

Those changes, which are sometimes referred to as index reconstitution, happen as needed throughout the year.

For instance, a company that gets acquired may need to be removed from the index. A replacement can then be selected to maintain the index’s 500-company count.

And because the S&P 500 is tracked by enormous passive investment funds, those changes can have significant implications for the market.

Consider the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), one of the world’s largest exchange-traded funds.

SPY attempts to replicate the performance of the S&P 500 by holding shares of its constituent companies in approximately the same proportions as the index.

When a company is added to the index, SPY and other index-tracking funds generally need to buy shares. When a company is removed, those funds generally need to sell.

Given the trillions of dollars tied to the S&P 500 (SPY alone represents $800 billion in assets indexed to the S&P 500), that’s potentially a lot of buying and selling.

And the investing public typically learns about those changes before the index funds have completed their adjustments.

That sounds like an opportunity, doesn’t it?

For a long time, it was.

Can You Profit from the S&P 500 Rebalance?

For years, stocks added to the S&P 500 enjoyed a measurable boost in their share prices simply because of their inclusion in the index.

The phenomenon became known as the “index effect.”

The basic idea was straightforward. When S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that a company would be added to the S&P 500, investors could buy shares ahead of the index funds that would need to own the stock.

That additional demand could drive the share price higher, providing an opportunity for investors who bought early.

And for a time, it worked remarkably well.

According to research published by S&P Dow Jones Indices in 2021, stocks added to the S&P 500 generated a median excess return of 8.3% between the announcement date and the addition date from 1995 through 1999.

Between 2000 and 2010, that figure dropped to 3.6%.

And from 2011 through June 2021, the median index effect had essentially disappeared.

More recent academic research confirms the longer-term decline. A 2024 study published in The Journal of Finance found that the average abnormal return associated with S&P 500 additions had fallen from 7.4% in the 1990s to less than 1% over the preceding decade.

So, what happened?

For one thing, the market has become more efficient.

Stocks generally trade with greater liquidity than they did decades ago, making it easier for index funds to buy and sell large positions without dramatically affecting share prices.

And the growth of passive investing isn’t limited to the S&P 500.

There are also enormous funds tracking mid-cap and small-cap indexes. When a company graduates from a smaller index to the S&P 500, funds tracking its former index may need to sell shares at the same time that S&P 500 funds are buying.

That can offset some of the buying pressure.

That’s not to say S&P 500 additions can’t move individual stocks.

A surprise announcement can still cause a short-term bump in the share price, especially if the constituent is thinly traded, but as the excess return stats show, it’s no longer a meaningful driver of price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rebalance is worth paying attention to, particularly if you own shares of a company being added to or removed from the index.

But the days when investors could reliably profit simply by buying newly announced S&P 500 additions appear to be largely behind us.

Like flip phones and AOL, the index effect may have had its heyday in the 1990s and early 2000s. Today, it’s a much less reliable investing strategy.

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*This article has been updated from a version originally published in May 2023.