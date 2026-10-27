Why Is Trading Volume So Important?

Trading volume reflects the overall activity of the market, indicating the sheer amount of buying and selling of securities. Next to price, it is one of the most closely watched indicators.

Specifically, trading volume represents the total number of stock shares, bonds or commodities futures contracts traded during a certain period of time.

The major exchanges report trading volume figures on a daily basis, both for individual issues trading and for the total amount of trading executed on the exchange. Trading volume indicates market liquidity and the supply and demand for securities.

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Why Is Trading Volume Important?

When a large number of buyers and sellers are active (meaning volume is high), it signals strong interest in an asset. This matters because price movements without meaningful volume are often unreliable. For example, if a stock’s price rises sharply but trading volume is low, that move may be driven by a small number of participants and can easily reverse. In contrast, a price increase accompanied by high volume suggests widespread agreement among market participants, making the trend more likely to continue.

Volume also helps confirm trends. In an uptrend, rising prices paired with increasing volume indicate strong demand and reinforce the legitimacy of the move. Conversely, if prices rise while volume declines, it may suggest that buying interest is weakening, potentially signaling an upcoming reversal. The same logic applies in downtrends: Heavy volume during price declines indicates strong selling pressure, while declining volume may hint that the sell-off is losing momentum.

Volume also provides insight into market liquidity. High-volume assets are generally more liquid, meaning they can be bought or sold quickly without significantly affecting the price. This is especially important for large investors and institutions, as low liquidity can lead to slippage and higher transaction costs. For retail traders, higher liquidity usually means tighter bid-ask spreads and more efficient execution.

Another key role of trading volume is in identifying breakouts and breakdowns. When an asset moves above a resistance level or below a support level, volume acts as a confirmation tool. A breakout with high volume suggests that the move is backed by strong conviction and is more likely to sustain. Without that volume, breakouts are more prone to failure, often resulting in “false breakouts” that trap traders.

In other words, a dramatic rise in volume reflects increased investor conviction in the direction of the move.

Take note: Extremely low volume sometimes attracts scam artists who are determined to manipulate the price of the stock, because their trading will exert an outsized influence.

At Cabot Momentum Trader, in addition to the trading volume, our trading system analyzes dozens of key factors that most traders miss, including relative strength, quality of earnings, and leadership in the sector. Then it goes one step further by overlaying our Cabot market timing indicators in a way that identifies and ranks the strongest stocks in the market on a weekly basis and then trades in and out of them to grab the market’s biggest moves.

For more information, click here.

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*This post has been updated from a previously published version.