Buy Call ONON

May 29, 2024
Buy the ON Holding (ONON) January 42.5 Calls (exp. 1/17/2025) for $6.40 or less.
As I noted yesterday in a Stocks on Watch, ONON was at the top of my watchlist following a strong earnings reaction, several Wall Street upgrades, and steady bullish option activity. This call buying is continuing today as the stock is breaking out to a new high, including this trade from this morning:
Buyer of 3,000 ON Holding (ONON) July 42.5 Calls for $2.20 – Stock at 42.
Let’s get involved via a January call buy.
To execute this trade you need to:
Buy to Open the ONON January 42.5 Calls
The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $675 per call purchased.
The risks I see in this trade are pretty straightforward …
There are some worrying signs under the surface of the market as many leading groups have been weakening.
Also, ONON and retail stocks in general have been on a strong run, and may be due to cool off.
That being said, I really like the way ONON stock has been trading, as well as the bullish option activity, and I am going to add the stock to the portfolio today.
|Position
|ONON January 42.5 Call
|Position Strategy
|Buy Call
|Opened Date
|May 29, 2024
|Expiration
|January 17, 2025
|Net Price
|6.40
|Strike
|42.5