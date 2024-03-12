Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Options Trader
Basic Strategies for Big Profits in Any Market
Premium Advisories  Cabot Options Trader

Buy Call NVO

March 12, 2024
Jacob Mintz

March 12, 2024
Buy the Novo Nordisk (NVO) September 135 Calls (exp. 9/20) for $14.50 or less

Today we are going to freshen up the portfolio a bit by buying one of the best-looking stocks in the market while selling our two worst-performing holdings.

Let’s start with NVO which has been riding the “miracle” weight-loss trade the past year, and continues to see very strong call buying including these trades recently:

Today - Buyer of 1,500 Novo Nordisk (NVO) June 140 Calls for $8 – Stock at 134

Thursday - Buyer of 4,500 Novo Nordisk (NVO) April 140 Calls for $4.50 – Stock at 137

While we may not be “early” to the NVO stock move, I think the stock looks terrific, and option activity remains strong, so let’s add the stock to the portfolio today.

To execute this trade you need to:

Buy to Open the NVO September 135 Calls

The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $1,450 per call purchased.

Position
NVO September 135 Calls
Position Strategy
Buy Call
Opened Date
March 12, 2024
Expiration
September 20, 2024
Net Price
14.05
Strike
135
Jacob Mintz
Jacob Mintz
Jacob Mintz is a professional options trader and editor of Cabot Options Trader. Using his proprietary options scans, Jacob creates and manages positions in equities based on unusual option activity and risk/reward.
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.