Buy Call HOOD

February 22, 2024

Buy Robinhood (HOOD) January 15 Calls (exp. 1/17/2025) for $3 or less.

As I wrote in my Weekly Review, Robinhood (HOOD) was racing to the top of my watchlist after a strong earnings report and very bullish option activity even after the stock soared higher, including:

Buyer of 5,000 January 20 Calls for $1.50 – Stock at 14

Buyer of 30,000 May 14 Calls for $1.15 – Stock at 13

Buyer of 5,000 June 15 Calls for $1.15 – Stock at 13.25

Buyer of 4,000 May 14 Calls for $1.48 – Stock at 13.75

Buyer of 3,000 June 15 Calls for $1.30 – Stock at 13.75

I could easily add another 20 bullish options trades in the last couple of days to the list above, but you get the gist, options traders are looking for HOOD to continue to move higher.

And while today is an AI day for the market following NVDA’s earnings, we have enough exposure to that group via NTNX/PLTR/MRVL/TSM and I want to diversify away from that story a bit via HOOD which could be a new earnings star.

To execute this trade you need to:

Buy to Open the HOOD January 15 Call

The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $300 per call purchased.

The risks I see in this trade are the following:

General market risk, and to be open, there have been some yellow flags under the surface of the market in the last couple days.

HOOD has a bit of a meme stock/momentum play to it, as the stock used to be a TOTAL meme stock, though it has likely graduated from that. The reason I mention this is if momentum plays like HOOD fall, the stock declines could be swift.

That being said, for now at least, the market continues to look mostly strong, option activity is wildly bullish, and to pay $3 for nearly a year’s worth of exposure to a potential emerging earnings star is a great risk/reward opportunity.

