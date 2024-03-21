Buy Call FCX

March 21, 2024

Buy the Freeport McMoRan (FCX) November 46 Calls (exp. 11/15) for $6.35 or less.

Freeport McMoRan (FCX) and its copper and commodity peers have been on a nice run in the last three weeks while the market has drifted higher/chopped around. And with that recent strength for FCX and its peers, option activity has been very strong, especially in FCX, including these trades the past two days:

Today – Buyer of 3,100 Freeport McMoRan (FCX) August 50 Calls for $2.73 – Stock at 45.5

Wednesday – Buyer of 4,000 Freeport McMoRan (FCX) May 46 Calls for $2.10 – Stock at 44.5

Wednesday – Buyer of 25,000 Freeport McMoRan (FCX) May 50 Calls for $1.42 – Stock at 46.

Today let’s add an FCX November call position that should work if the commodity theme continues to gain momentum.

To execute this trade you need to:

Buy to Open the FCX November 46 Calls.

The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $635 per call purchased.

The risks I see in this trade are general market risk, and of much greater concern to me, how hot, but also how cold, commodity stocks can get if the momentum fades.

And while it’s possible that we are near a top in FCX, it is as likely, or even more so given the strong option activity, that FCX is just getting started to the upside.