Buy Call PLTR

November 3, 2023

High Risk/High Reward Trade: Buy the Palantir (PLTR) April 19 Call (exp. 4/19/2024) for $3.50 or less.

The market is potentially getting back in gear, and option activity heated up yesterday. This is a good first step.

Let’s add some bullish exposure via a call buy in Palantir (PLTR) which surged higher on earnings yesterday and attracted a ton of call buying, including this trade:

Buyer of 12,000 Palantir (PLTR) December 21 Calls for $0.45 – Stock at 18.

Please note, PLTR is a wild stock, and should the market and growth stocks fall yet again, this PLTR trade will very likely fail. For that reason, I am labeling this call buy as a “High Risk/High Reward” trade. Though of note, I am buying my full-sized position.

To execute this trade you need to:

Buy to Open the PLTR April 19 Call.

The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $350 per call purchased.

As noted above, we are taking a somewhat speculative shot that the market is going to get back in gear. However, if the sellers once again take over, PLTR will almost surely fall with it and potentially quickly.

Essentially, this is either going to be a wildly successful trade or it will fail and we will take a loss. Should be “fun”!