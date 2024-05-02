Buy Call MSOS

May 2, 2024

Covered Call: Buy AdvisorShares Marijuana ETF (MSOS) Stock and Sell the May 10 Calls (exp. 5/17) for a net price of $9.40 or less.

On Wednesday the DEA supported a recommendation to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug. This is potentially a giant step for marijuana companies and their stocks.

In reaction to that news, the AdvisorShares Marijuana ETF (MSOS) rallied 22% on Wednesday but then gave up half of those gains yesterday. This wild action made the price of options very expensive, and today we are going to sell that expensive volatility via a covered call.

To execute this trade you need to:

Buy MSOS Stock

Sell to Open the MSOS May 10 Call

For example, you could buy the MSOS at 10, and sell the May 10 call for $0.60, which equals 9.40. Of note, MSOS will be moving violently, so the important component of this trade is the stock price minus the call sale equals 9.40 or less.

The most you can make on this trade is $60 per covered call, or a yield of 6.38% in two weeks’ time should the MSOS close above 10 on May expiration.

The breakeven on this trade is at 9.40

The most you can lose on this trade is $940 per covered call if the MSOS were to go to zero.

Stepping back, this trade will almost surely have its ups and downs as the sector is wild. And because of that, we won’t get too worked up if the stock falls or rises day to day.

That being said, I like the big premium we are capturing via this covered call, and with the market mostly chopping around, another short volatility trade fits the market and our portfolio perfectly.