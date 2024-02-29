Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Options Trader
Basic Strategies for Big Profits in Any Market
Premium Advisories  Cabot Options Trader

PR Covered Call

February 29, 2024
Jacob Mintz

February 29, 2024
Covered Call: Buy Permian Resources (PR) Stock and Sell the April 15 Call (exp. 4/19) for a Net Price of $14.55 or less.

The Cabot Options Trader portfolio has several “fast balls” in the portfolio right now (HOOD/TSM/CELH/NTNX/PLTR/MRVL). Let’s diversify a bit with a covered call in PR, which looks great, and recently reported strong earnings … though we are going to do so via a covered call that has a slight twist to it (more on that below).

To execute this trade you need to:
Buy PR Stock
Sell to Open the PR April 15 Call

For every 100 shares of PR stock you buy, you can sell 1 call. For every 200 shares of PR stock you buy, you can sell 2 calls. And so on …

The most you can lose on this trade is $1,455 per covered call if PR stock were to go to zero.

The most you can make on this trade is $45 per covered call (a yield of 3.09% in just over one month) if PR stock were to close above 15 on April expiration.

The breakeven on this trade is at 14.55.

Please note, the twist I mentioned above is PR stock goes ex-dividend on March 12, and I would expect, though it is not a guarantee, that we will collect the $0.05 dividend on top of the covered call premium, which bumps up our yield potential a touch more.

Finally, the reason I am selling an in-the-money covered call in PR, is this will give us a bit room to the downside in case the market and/or PR were to fall in the coming month (essentially, the strategy is a defensive covered call).

Position (Original)
 PR April 15 Covered Call
Position Strategy
Covered Call
Opened Date
February 29, 2024
Expiration
April 19, 2024
Net Price
14.54
Strike
15
Jacob Mintz
Jacob Mintz
Jacob Mintz is a professional options trader and editor of Cabot Options Trader. Using his proprietary options scans, Jacob creates and manages positions in equities based on unusual option activity and risk/reward.
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.