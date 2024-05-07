Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Buy Call CCJ

May 7, 2024
Jacob Mintz

May 7, 2024
Buy the Cameco (CCJ) December 55 Calls (exp. 12/20) for $7.50 or less.

Over and over again in recent days options traders have been building bullish options positions in Cameco (CCJ) and its uranium peers. Here are some of those trades:

Today – Buyer of 9,000 Cameco (CCJ) May 56 Calls for $0.43 – Stock at 52

Today – Buyer of 10,000 Cameco (CCJ) June 55 Calls for $2 – Stock at 52

Last week:

Monday – Buyer of 15,000 Cameco (CCJ) December 55 Calls for $6 – Stock at 49.75

Wednesday – Buyer of 12,500 Cameco (CCJ) December 60 Calls for $3.30 – Stock at 47.5 (rolled from December 50 calls)

Thursday – Buyer of 5,000 Cameco (CCJ) December 55 Calls for $4.43 – Stock at 47

Thursday – Buyer of 20,000 Uranium ETF (URA) June 30 Calls for $2.10 – Stock at 30.5

This option activity, along with the strength in CCJ stock which is trading at a new recent high, as well as two upgrades in the last two days, is a nice set-up for the stock to move higher. Let’s get involved with a longer-term call buy …

To execute this trade you need to:

Buy to Open the CCJ December 55 Calls

The most you can lose on this trade is the premium paid, or $750 per call purchased.

The risks I see in this trade are pretty straightforward as commodity stocks can get red-hot, but also turn ice cold VERY quickly. And with that in mind, it’s possible we are top-ticking CCJ.

That being said, I really like the constant call buying, the recent stock strength, as well as the upgrades (noted below), and am going to add CCJ to the portfolio today.

Today – Bank of America adds CCJ to its US1 List

Yesterday – Goldman Sachs raises price target to 56

Position (Original)

CCJ December 55 Calls

Position Strategy

Buy Call

Opened Date

May 7, 2024

Expiration

December 2024

Net Price

6.60

Strike

55
Jacob Mintz
Jacob Mintz is a professional options trader and editor of Cabot Options Trader. Using his proprietary options scans, Jacob creates and manages positions in equities based on unusual option activity and risk/reward.
