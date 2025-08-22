Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Whispers of an AI Bubble | Cabot Weekly Review

August 22, 2025
Mike Cintolo

In this week’s video, small-cap expert Tyler Laundon talks about the two main drivers of the market’s recent weakness - stretched valuations and AI bubble talk - and gives his two cents on the latter. He talks about what to expect from Jerome Powell at 10 AM ET in Jackson Hole and speculates as to how the market will respond to his commentary and what the chances of a September rate cut are. Tyler then talks stocks, highlighting three areas of the market - construction, gold and defense stocks - where momentum continues to be strong before digging a little deeper into three specific names with compelling charts and stories. If you don’t already subscribe to Tyler’s Cabot Small-Cap Confidential, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: META, MSFT, ROAD, TPC, ECG, GVA, NEM, KGC, AEM, OR, SSRM, PPTA, KRMN, KTOS, MRCY, PRIM, TDUP, SRAD

