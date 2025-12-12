Market Rotation Is Bullish for Small Caps | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, small-cap expert Tyler Laundon reviews the Fed’s market moving rate cut on Wednesday and highlights the stocks that have done best since then. He also discusses the rotation theme that continues, and even accelerated after the rate cut, which could be especially good for small caps in the coming months. Tyler wraps up the video by going through a grab bag of names from the energy, industrial, financial, precious metals and health care sectors that continue to look act well. If you don’t already subscribe to Tyler’s Cabot Small-Cap Confidential here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: IAM, WPM, ASMB, CELC, ,NUE, HCC, NESR FTI, ATI, CFG

