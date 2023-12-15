Video: A Market Rally | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Tyler Laundon explains why the most recent inflation data and Fed meeting ignited a market rally on Wednesday and Thursday. With the market’s path of least resistance pointing higher, Tyler covers those areas of the market having the biggest positive impact and discusses how a broadening out of the rally is likely healthy. Tyler wraps up the video covering a number of ETFs showing great momentum before moving on to intriguing stocks, most of which have received positive analyst coverage or put out positive news in the last three days.

Stocks Discussed: IBB, IHI, CLOU, FDMO, RSP, AYX, GKOS, RIVN, BLD, OPEN, FL, OPRA, LILM

