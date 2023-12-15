Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Free Videos

Video: A Market Rally | Cabot Weekly Review

December 15, 2023
Tyler Laundon

In this week’s video, Tyler Laundon explains why the most recent inflation data and Fed meeting ignited a market rally on Wednesday and Thursday. With the market’s path of least resistance pointing higher, Tyler covers those areas of the market having the biggest positive impact and discusses how a broadening out of the rally is likely healthy. Tyler wraps up the video covering a number of ETFs showing great momentum before moving on to intriguing stocks, most of which have received positive analyst coverage or put out positive news in the last three days.

Stocks Discussed: IBB, IHI, CLOU, FDMO, RSP, AYX, GKOS, RIVN, BLD, OPEN, FL, OPRA, LILM

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]
Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of the limited-subscription advisory, Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities. He has spent his entire career managing, consulting and analyzing start-up and small-cap companies. His hands-on experience has taught Tyler that the development of a superior business model is the biggest factor in determining a company’s long-term success. Accordingly, his research focuses on assessing the viability of management’s growth strategies, trends in addressable markets and achievement of major developmental milestones.
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.