Things Continue to Look Good | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says everything continues to look good in the intermediate-term, though short-term, it’s more of a coin flip, with Wednesday selling possibly bringing some further near-term wobbles (and with many growth stocks stalling out a bit even before that). Because of that, Mike’s being a bit more discerning right now, but is still bullish and says the odds favor higher prices ahead.

Stocks Mentioned: GTLB, VRT, PLAY, APP, AXON, MLM, URI, NVO, AVGO, SNPS, KKR, TOL, BA

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]