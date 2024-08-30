The Market’s Pullback | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s pullback this week, which he sees as very normal and constructive. He put a little more money to work, and he’s looking for the market and many individual names to break out on the upside as the sign to move into a heavily (or fully) invested position.

Stocks Discussed: NOW, DOCS, MNDY, FLUT, ANET, CRDO, CBRE, RKT, DASH, UBER, TGTX, NTRA, PBR, FIX

