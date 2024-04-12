The Market’s Continued Wobbles | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s continued wobbles, this time on two big pieces of news (inflation first, then Iran/Israel potential conflict). Despite the volatility, his stance hasn’t changed, as the market and most leaders are stuck in the middle -- being sold on strength but with few flashing abnormal action on the downside, either. The goal now is to have your plan in place, both in terms of stops should the sellers stay at it -- as well as your watch list, where Mike relays another batch of enticing setups.

Stocks Discussed: LLY, NVO, TOST, ASML, CAVA, WING, WFRD, FCX, CART, IBIT, AXON, DUOL, FRPT

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]