Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Free Videos

The Fed’s Big Rate Cut | Cabot Weekly Review

September 20, 2024
Tyler Laundon

In this week’s video, small-cap expert Tyler Laundon reviews the Fed’s big rate cut on Wednesday and talks about what signals that cut sends to the market regarding the Fed’s next move in November. Tyler discusses how rate cuts tend to be a tailwind for the market and how small caps should be beneficiaries. He wraps things up by digging into three small and mid-cap software names, an area of the market where momentum is building.

Stocks Discussed: CLOU, DCBO, YOU, KVYO

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]
Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of the limited-subscription advisory, Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities. He has spent his entire career managing, consulting and analyzing start-up and small-cap companies. His hands-on experience has taught Tyler that the development of a superior business model is the biggest factor in determining a company’s long-term success. Accordingly, his research focuses on assessing the viability of management’s growth strategies, trends in addressable markets and achievement of major developmental milestones.
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.