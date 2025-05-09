The Market Sends a Green Light | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the increasingly encouraging top-down evidence, including the late-week green light from his intermediate-term trend indicator; he continues to think the lows are very likely in and, when looking out many months, the odds favor the market being nicely higher. That said, from a bottoms-up perspective, it’s still a waiting game in terms of leadership, with many stocks seeing selling on strength and relatively few breakouts. As a growth investor, Mike is still going slow, but is ready to get aggressive if individual stocks kick into gear.

Stocks Discussed: CRS, ATI, PLTR, TOST, PODD, GEV, UBER, RBLX, BMI, IBIT, WING, TWLO, NOW

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]