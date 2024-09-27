The Market Remains Positive | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says the market remains positive, though he wouldn’t describe it as powerful, with some selling on strength in growth stocks seen this week and with the possibility of a pullback (or some trickier trading) coming in the near-term. Even so, he likes what he owns and goes over a bunch of stocks from a variety of sectors that are acting well and are potentially buyable, especially if we do see a normal exhale.

Stocks Discussed: EXP, XAL, GEV, EXP, RDFN, CART, DASH, ANET, COHR, HOOD, FXI, KWEB, IBIT, NOW, HALO

