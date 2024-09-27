Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The Market Remains Positive | Cabot Weekly Review

September 27, 2024
Tyler Laundon

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says the market remains positive, though he wouldn’t describe it as powerful, with some selling on strength in growth stocks seen this week and with the possibility of a pullback (or some trickier trading) coming in the near-term. Even so, he likes what he owns and goes over a bunch of stocks from a variety of sectors that are acting well and are potentially buyable, especially if we do see a normal exhale.

Stocks Discussed: EXP, XAL, GEV, EXP, RDFN, CART, DASH, ANET, COHR, HOOD, FXI, KWEB, IBIT, NOW, HALO

Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of the limited-subscription advisory, Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities.
