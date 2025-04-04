Not Catching Falling Knives | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the market’s tariff-induced plunge this week, which he’s been able to mostly avoid thanks to his indicators in recent weeks. Right now, Mike remains defensive, but he’s seeing measures that are among the most extreme of the past couple of decades, so while he’s not catching any falling knives, his antennae is up for a short-term low while he continues to monitor names showing relative strength.

Stocks Discussed: NVDA, TGTX, PEN, KRYS, GH, PODD, RBLX, AXON, RKT, HALO

