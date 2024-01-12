The Excellent Rebound in the Market | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo remains bullish, with the excellent rebound in the market and especially leading stocks this week keeping nearly all of the intermediate-term evidence positive. That said, near-term, January is still ongoing, and earnings season is now revving up, so Mike’s half-expecting some more ups and downs, but overall, he’s looking to put money to work.

Stocks Discussed: NVDA, AMD, APP, PLAY, HWM, NBIX, PCOR, VRT, AFRM, NTRA, FRPT, MNDY, SHOP

