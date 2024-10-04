The Busy Week of News | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the busy week of news, though finds it interesting the market really didn’t move much despite all the headlines and uncertainty. All told, Mike is sticking with his overall view that the market’s next big move is up and many stocks are taking pole position for the race--but the market as a whole is still battling with resistance and big investors are being selective. Thus, Mike’s honing in on the true leaders, many of which he highlights today.

Stocks Discussed: IOT, FLUT, GEV, BOOT, CART, SHOP, HOOD, TW, COHR, FXI, EME, STRL

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]