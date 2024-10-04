Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The Busy Week of News | Cabot Weekly Review

October 4, 2024
Mike Cintolo

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the busy week of news, though finds it interesting the market really didn’t move much despite all the headlines and uncertainty. All told, Mike is sticking with his overall view that the market’s next big move is up and many stocks are taking pole position for the race--but the market as a whole is still battling with resistance and big investors are being selective. Thus, Mike’s honing in on the true leaders, many of which he highlights today.

Stocks Discussed: IOT, FLUT, GEV, BOOT, CART, SHOP, HOOD, TW, COHR, FXI, EME, STRL

A growth stock and market timing expert, Michael Cintolo is Chief Investment Strategist of Cabot Wealth Network and Chief Analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader. Since joining Cabot in 1999, Mike has uncovered exceptional growth stocks and helped to create new tools and rules for buying and selling stocks. Perhaps most notable was his development of the proprietary trend-following market timing system, Cabot Tides, which has helped Cabot place among the top handful of market-timing newsletters numerous times.
