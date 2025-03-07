Strong Stocks in Down Markets | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo continues to avoid most of the market’s damage thanks to his timing indicators, and he’s doing what he normally does in down markets -- use them to spot stocks that are resisting the decline and should be able to accelerate higher once the market finds its footing. For now, Mike remains defensive, but as sentiment gets wrung out and some big-picture positives emerge (like lower Treasury rates), he’s focused on the next big rally.

Stocks Discussed: EXEL, RPRX, ALKS, TTWO, ZS, OKTA, CWAN, LNW, NTNX, RKT, KWEB, FXI, FEZ, GFI, WPM, GFI

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]