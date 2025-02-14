Strong Earnings, Higher Inflation & Staying Close to Shore | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says the market is still in a trading range, and thus he’s still staying close to shore -- but there are more and more encouraging factors out there, including the market’s resiliency in the face of bad news (such as higher than expected inflation) and an earnings season that’s going well. Mike reviews a batch of strong names from all different areas of the market and is aiming to put more money to work should the market move higher from here.

Stocks Discussed: APP, TTWO, BROS, HOOD, AXSM, GILD, CLS, NBIS, TEAM, MNDY, AFRM, SHOP, BABA, FXI

